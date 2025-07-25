India achieves 20% ethanol blending target 5 yrs ahead of schedule: Isma

India has achieved its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending with petrol five years ahead of schedule, the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (Isma) said on Friday.
The achievement represents dramatic growth from the modest 1.5 per cent blending rate when the program began in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, Isma said in a statement.
The ethanol blending program has delivered substantial economic and environmental benefits, according to Isma data.
Ethanol production surged from 380 million litres in 2014 to 6,610 million litres blended as of June 2025, while generating 69.8 million tonnes in carbon dioxide emission reductions.
The program has provided significant financial benefits to India's agricultural sector, with farmers receiving Rs 1.18 trillion and distilleries earning Rs 1.96 trillion over the period. The initiative has also helped India save Rs 1.36 trillion in foreign exchange costs.
"This achievement is a monumental leap for India's energy independence and rural prosperity," said Deepak Ballani, Director General of Isma.
"The government's unwavering policy direction and visionary leadership have not only made this national success possible five years ahead of schedule but have also set a powerful precedent for our collective future in green energy." The sugar industry has played a central role in India's ethanol economy, supplying biofuel derived from sugarcane juice, B-heavy molasses and other agricultural by-products, Isma said.
The early achievement of the 20 per cent blending target, originally set for 2030, demonstrates India's commitment to reducing dependence on fossil fuel imports while supporting rural economic development, the industry association added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app