Home / Industry / News / India achieves 20% ethanol blending target 5 yrs ahead of schedule: Isma

India achieves 20% ethanol blending target 5 yrs ahead of schedule: Isma

Ethanol production surged from 380 million litres in 2014 to 6,610 million litres blended as of June 2025, while generating 69.8 million tonnes in carbon dioxide emission reductions

sugar mill, ethanol, sugar
The program has provided significant financial benefits to India's agricultural sector, with farmers receiving Rs 1.18 trillion and distilleries earning Rs 1.96 trillion over the period
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has achieved its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending with petrol five years ahead of schedule, the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (Isma) said on Friday.

The achievement represents dramatic growth from the modest 1.5 per cent blending rate when the program began in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, Isma said in a statement.

The ethanol blending program has delivered substantial economic and environmental benefits, according to Isma data.

Ethanol production surged from 380 million litres in 2014 to 6,610 million litres blended as of June 2025, while generating 69.8 million tonnes in carbon dioxide emission reductions.

The program has provided significant financial benefits to India's agricultural sector, with farmers receiving Rs 1.18 trillion and distilleries earning Rs 1.96 trillion over the period. The initiative has also helped India save Rs 1.36 trillion in foreign exchange costs.

"This achievement is a monumental leap for India's energy independence and rural prosperity," said Deepak Ballani, Director General of Isma.

"The government's unwavering policy direction and visionary leadership have not only made this national success possible five years ahead of schedule but have also set a powerful precedent for our collective future in green energy."  The sugar industry has played a central role in India's ethanol economy, supplying biofuel derived from sugarcane juice, B-heavy molasses and other agricultural by-products, Isma said.

The early achievement of the 20 per cent blending target, originally set for 2030, demonstrates India's commitment to reducing dependence on fossil fuel imports while supporting rural economic development, the industry association added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt plans to bring oil firms' private pipelines under PNGRB oversight

Draft telecom policy targets 1 mn jobs, ₹1 trn investment a year by 2030

India-UK trade deal: Double contribution pact to smoothen ops for IT cos

CDMOs gear up for peptide boom amid rising demand for weight-loss drugs

Premium

Consumer goods companies bank on festivals for urban demand revival

Topics :ethanol productionethanolEthanol blending

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story