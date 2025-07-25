India achieves 20% ethanol blending target 5 yrs ahead of schedule: Isma

India has achieved its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending with petrol five years ahead of schedule, the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (Isma) said on Friday.

The achievement represents dramatic growth from the modest 1.5 per cent blending rate when the program began in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, Isma said in a statement.

The ethanol blending program has delivered substantial economic and environmental benefits, according to Isma data.

Ethanol production surged from 380 million litres in 2014 to 6,610 million litres blended as of June 2025, while generating 69.8 million tonnes in carbon dioxide emission reductions.

"This achievement is a monumental leap for India's energy independence and rural prosperity," said Deepak Ballani, Director General of Isma. "The government's unwavering policy direction and visionary leadership have not only made this national success possible five years ahead of schedule but have also set a powerful precedent for our collective future in green energy." The sugar industry has played a central role in India's ethanol economy, supplying biofuel derived from sugarcane juice, B-heavy molasses and other agricultural by-products, Isma said.