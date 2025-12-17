Home / Companies / Start Ups / Eternal's Deepinder Goyal tops Hurun-IDFC FIRST millennia list 2025

Eternal's Deepinder Goyal tops Hurun-IDFC FIRST millennia list 2025

Deepinder Goyal ranks first on the Hurun-IDFC FIRST Top 200 list of self-made entrepreneurs of the millennia, as newer consumer-focused ventures reshape India's wealth hierarchy

Deepinder Goyal
premium
Deepinder Goyal, CEO, Eternal | (Photo/X)
Prachi Pisal Satara
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 6:25 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Deepinder Goyal of Eternal has topped the IDFC FIRST Private Banking–Hurun India Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025 list with a valuation of Rs 3.2 trillion, up 27 per cent from last year.
 
Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts, last year’s leader, slipped to second place with a valuation of Rs 3 trillion, down 13 per cent year-on-year. Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal of InterGlobe Aviation debuted in third place with a company valuation of Rs 2.2 trillion.
 
What is the Hurun-IDFC FIRST millennia list?
  The list features self-made Indian entrepreneurs who have created the most valuable companies of this millennia, post the year 2000.
 
How large is the overall wealth represented on the list?
  The combined value of all companies on the list stands at Rs 42 trillion, up 15 per cent year-on-year, with entrepreneurs from 51 cities. Bengaluru leads with 88 entrepreneurs, followed by Mumbai (83) and New Delhi (52), together accounting for more than half the list.
 
What is the economic impact of these companies?
  Collectively, these companies paid Rs 8,030 crore in direct taxes, up from Rs 4,570 crore last year, and employ around eight lakh people, roughly equal to the population of Fiji.
 
Which companies are the most profitable and highest spenders?
  The average age of founders on the list is 48. According to their fiscal year 2025 numbers, the most profitable companies from the list are InterGlobe Aviation (Rs 7,258 crore), Avenue Supermarts (Rs 2,707 crore) and Groww (Rs 1,824 crore), while the highest spenders on employee benefits are InterGlobe Aviation (Rs 7,473 crore), Paytm (Rs 3,288 crore) and Eternal (Rs 2,558 crore).
 
Which sectors dominate the rankings?
  Financial services lead the list with 47 companies, followed by software and services (28), healthcare (27) and retail (20).
 
How many companies have external investors?
  A total of 189 companies, accounting for nearly 95 per cent of the list, have external investors, while the remaining firms are bootstrapped.
 
What shifts are visible in the Top 10 rankings?
  Razorpay and Zerodha have dropped out of the Top 10, reflecting a shift in India’s entrepreneurial hierarchy towards newer consumer-focused ventures.
 
How do these firms compare with family-owned businesses?
  The entrepreneurs on the list together command a total business value equivalent to a quarter of the value of India’s 300 most valuable family businesses, despite being founded within the last 25 years, compared to the family businesses’ average age of 73 years.
 
What role do women entrepreneurs play on the list?
  Five companies on the list are valued at Rs 1 trillion or more, up from three last year. Twenty women entrepreneurs feature on the list, with a combined company value of Rs 3.3 trillion, led by Falguni Nayar and Adwaita Nayar of Nykaa (Rs 67,500 crore).
 
Who are the youngest founders on the list?
  The youngest woman entrepreneur is Adwaita Nayar (34) of Nykaa, while the youngest founders overall are Kaivalya Vohra (22) and Aadit Palicha (23) of Zepto, valued at Rs 52,400 crore.
 
Which companies employ the most people?
  Avenue Supermarts is the largest employer on the list with 90,280 employees, followed by InterGlobe Aviation (42,887) and Jana Small Finance Bank (25,381).
 
Are there any unusual demographic trends?
  Virgo and Cancer are the most common star signs among founders, accounting for 11.9 per cent each, followed by Gemini (9.8 per cent).
 
Which companies generate the highest revenue?
  The highest-revenue companies on the list are InterGlobe Aviation (Rs 84,098 crore), Avenue Supermarts (Rs 59,482 crore) and Eternal (Rs 21,320 crore).  IDFC FIRST Private & Hurun India’s Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025 - Top 10 
Rank Founders Company Value (INR Cr) % Change Headquarter City
1 Deepinder Goyal Eternal 3,20,700 27% Gurugram
2 Radhakishan Damani Avenue Supermarts 2,97,800 -13% Mumbai
3 Rahul Bhatia, Rakesh Gangwal InterGlobe Aviation 2,19,300 New Gurugram
4 Abhay Soi Max Healthcare Institute 1,10,700 15% Gurugram
5 Sriharsha Majety, Nandan Reddy Swiggy 1,06,100 5% Bengaluru
6 Deep Kalra, Rajesh Magow MakeMyTrip 94,500 -5% Gurugram
7 Yashish Dahiya, Alok Bansal Policybazaar 80,300 2% Gurugram
8 Vijay Shekhar Sharma Paytm 72,900 67% Noida
9 Falguni Nayar, Adwaita Nayar Nykaa 67,500 19% Mumbai
10 Peyush Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, Neha Bansal, Sumeet Kapahi Lenskart 67,000 60% Gurugram
  Source: Hurun Research Institute; IDFC FIRST Private & Hurun India’s Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025    IDFC FIRST Private & Hurun India’s Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025 - Top 10 Among the Youngest 
Rank Founders Age Company Founded Year Headquarter
1 Kaivalya Vohra 22 Zepto 2021 Mumbai
2 Aadit Palicha 23 Zepto 2021 Mumbai
3 Shashvat Nakrani 27 BharatPe 2018 Gurugram
4 Manik Garg 30 Saatvik Green Energy 2015 Gurugram
5 Hardik Kothiya 31 Rayzon Solar 2017 Surat
5 Ritesh Agarwal 31 PRISM (OYO) 2012 Gurugram
7 Chirag Nakrani 32 Rayzon Solar 2017 Surat
7 Ankush Sachdeva 32 ShareChat 2015 Bengaluru
7 Neetish Sarda 32 Smartworks 2015 Gurugram
7 Rajan Bajaj 32 Slice 2016 Bengaluru
7 Viraj Nirani 32 TruAlt Bioenergy 2021 Bengaluru
  Source: Hurun Research Institute; IDFC FIRST Private & Hurun India’s Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto may file its draft IPO papers in 7-8 days

Space tech company Digantara raises $50 million in Series B funding

Premium

EV startup Evera Cabs to deploy 4,000 BluSmart cars on its platform

India's Digantara raises $50 mn to boost indigenous space surveillance

Right4Paws raises ₹14 crore in Series A round; eyes exports to EU

Topics :Deepinder GoyalHurun India listZomato

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story