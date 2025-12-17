Eternal's Deepinder Goyal tops Hurun-IDFC FIRST millennia list 2025

Deepinder Goyal of Eternal has topped the IDFC FIRST Private Banking–Hurun India Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025 list with a valuation of Rs 3.2 trillion, up 27 per cent from last year.

Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts, last year’s leader, slipped to second place with a valuation of Rs 3 trillion, down 13 per cent year-on-year. Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal of InterGlobe Aviation debuted in third place with a company valuation of Rs 2.2 trillion.

What is the Hurun-IDFC FIRST millennia list?

The list features self-made Indian entrepreneurs who have created the most valuable companies of this millennia, post the year 2000.

How large is the overall wealth represented on the list? The combined value of all companies on the list stands at Rs 42 trillion, up 15 per cent year-on-year, with entrepreneurs from 51 cities. Bengaluru leads with 88 entrepreneurs, followed by Mumbai (83) and New Delhi (52), together accounting for more than half the list. What is the economic impact of these companies? Collectively, these companies paid Rs 8,030 crore in direct taxes, up from Rs 4,570 crore last year, and employ around eight lakh people, roughly equal to the population of Fiji. Which companies are the most profitable and highest spenders?

The average age of founders on the list is 48. According to their fiscal year 2025 numbers, the most profitable companies from the list are InterGlobe Aviation (Rs 7,258 crore), Avenue Supermarts (Rs 2,707 crore) and Groww (Rs 1,824 crore), while the highest spenders on employee benefits are InterGlobe Aviation (Rs 7,473 crore), Paytm (Rs 3,288 crore) and Eternal (Rs 2,558 crore). Which sectors dominate the rankings? Financial services lead the list with 47 companies, followed by software and services (28), healthcare (27) and retail (20). How many companies have external investors? A total of 189 companies, accounting for nearly 95 per cent of the list, have external investors, while the remaining firms are bootstrapped.

What shifts are visible in the Top 10 rankings? Razorpay and Zerodha have dropped out of the Top 10, reflecting a shift in India’s entrepreneurial hierarchy towards newer consumer-focused ventures. How do these firms compare with family-owned businesses? The entrepreneurs on the list together command a total business value equivalent to a quarter of the value of India’s 300 most valuable family businesses, despite being founded within the last 25 years, compared to the family businesses’ average age of 73 years. What role do women entrepreneurs play on the list? Five companies on the list are valued at Rs 1 trillion or more, up from three last year. Twenty women entrepreneurs feature on the list, with a combined company value of Rs 3.3 trillion, led by Falguni Nayar and Adwaita Nayar of Nykaa (Rs 67,500 crore).

Who are the youngest founders on the list? The youngest woman entrepreneur is Adwaita Nayar (34) of Nykaa, while the youngest founders overall are Kaivalya Vohra (22) and Aadit Palicha (23) of Zepto, valued at Rs 52,400 crore. Which companies employ the most people? Avenue Supermarts is the largest employer on the list with 90,280 employees, followed by InterGlobe Aviation (42,887) and Jana Small Finance Bank (25,381). Are there any unusual demographic trends? Virgo and Cancer are the most common star signs among founders, accounting for 11.9 per cent each, followed by Gemini (9.8 per cent).

Which companies generate the highest revenue? The highest-revenue companies on the list are InterGlobe Aviation (Rs 84,098 crore), Avenue Supermarts (Rs 59,482 crore) and Eternal (Rs 21,320 crore). IDFC FIRST Private & Hurun India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025 - Top 10 Rank Founders Company Value (INR Cr) % Change Headquarter City 1 Deepinder Goyal Eternal 3,20,700 27% Gurugram 2 Radhakishan Damani Avenue Supermarts 2,97,800 -13% Mumbai 3 Rahul Bhatia, Rakesh Gangwal InterGlobe Aviation 2,19,300 New Gurugram 4 Abhay Soi Max Healthcare Institute 1,10,700 15% Gurugram 5 Sriharsha Majety, Nandan Reddy Swiggy 1,06,100 5% Bengaluru 6 Deep Kalra, Rajesh Magow MakeMyTrip 94,500 -5% Gurugram 7 Yashish Dahiya, Alok Bansal Policybazaar 80,300 2% Gurugram 8 Vijay Shekhar Sharma Paytm 72,900 67% Noida 9 Falguni Nayar, Adwaita Nayar Nykaa 67,500 19% Mumbai 10 Peyush Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, Neha Bansal, Sumeet Kapahi Lenskart 67,000 60% Gurugram