Home / Industry / News / India could fill gap left by China in Japan's garment market: AEPC

India could fill gap left by China in Japan's garment market: AEPC

AEPC also said that the council is leading a high-level delegation to Tokyo to explore opportunities for boosting exports and attracting investments by engaging with leading Japanese brands

garment industry
The country's garment exports to Japan stood at $234.5 million in 2024 | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has the potential to fill the gap left by the declining share of China, the largest exporter of ready-made garments to Japan, the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said on Friday.

It also said that the council is leading a high-level delegation to Tokyo to explore opportunities for boosting exports and attracting investments by engaging with leading Japanese brands and retail chains.

The delegation will participate in the India Tex Trend Fair, to be held in Tokyo, from July 15-17.

More than 150 apparel exporters from India will be participating to display a diverse range and variety of domestic apparel products at the fair.

"The council will be taking a high-level delegation to Tokyo to explore the possibilities of enhanced trade and investment by engaging deeply with top Japanese brands and retail chains," AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said.

Sekhri said that deeper engagement with the Japanese market has resulted in greater utilisation of the free trade agreement between the two countries.

"India can easily fill the void created by the declining share of China, the largest exporter of RMG (ready-made garment) to Japan," he added.

The country's garment exports to Japan stood at $234.5 million in 2024. Tokyo imported these goods worth about $23 billion last year. India's share in this is just one per cent.

"Japanese sourcing companies focus on cost, quality, and agility. Indian suppliers are well-positioned to meet these expectations, ranging from small, customised high-value orders of 200 pieces to large-scale orders of up to 3 lakh pieces of a single style," he said.

Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh will inaugurate the fair in Tokyo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt monitoring iPhone production as China recalls techies from India

Centre seeks to relax eco-zone norms as states flag development hurdles

Premium

For Cleartrip, it's more chat, less bots as customer care workforce expands

Zomato founder buys apartment for ₹52.3 cr in DLF Camellias in Gurugram

Influencer content grabs 2x higher attention than avg digital ads: Kantar

Topics :AEPCgarment manufacturingGarment sectortextile industryJapan

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story