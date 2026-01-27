India-EU FTA opens doors for digital, space collaboration: Sunil Mittal

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Mittal on Tuesday exuded confidence that the India-EU FTA will open new avenues for collaboration, especially in digital infrastructure and space connectivity, and offer European investors a compelling opportunity to innovate and scale with India for global markets.

The agreement also opens opportunities for Indian companies like Airtel to invest in the digital infrastructure in Europe, the telecom sector stalwart said in a statement.

The comment comes in the backdrop of India and the European Union (EU) concluding the negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Tuesday, marking an important milestone in one of New Delhi's most strategic economic partnerships.

With a combined market estimated at over ₹2,091.6 lakh crore (USD 24 trillion), bringing opportunities for the 2 billion people of India and the EU, the FTA promises to unlock significant potential for trade and innovation. The landmark free trade agreement -- which is being billed as "mother of all deals" -- delivers unprecedented market access for more than 99 per cent of India's exports by trade value, while preserving policy space for sensitive sectors and reinforcing India's developmental priorities. "I am confident that this FTA will open new avenues for collaboration, particularly in digital infrastructure, space connectivity, and secure networks, offering European investors a compelling opportunity to innovate and scale with India for global markets," Mittal said.