Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / India extends production mandate for imported coal-fired power plants

India extends production mandate for imported coal-fired power plants

The extension of the mandate is due to high demand for electricity in the country, the order stated

Coal
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India has extended a mandate for imported coal-fired power plants to operate at full capacity until the end of April, a government order seen by Reuters on Friday showed, from an earlier deadline that was set for the end of February. 
The extension of the mandate is due to high demand for electricity in the country, the order stated.
  India's power ministry said last week that it expects electricity demand to go up to 270 gigawatts (GW) from last year's 250 GW, in the upcoming summer season, usually marked by searing high temperatures and heatwaves in many parts of the country.
  The national weather office said earlier in the day that India will have above-average temperatures in March across most regions, following a warmer February.
  India has about 17 GW of imported coal power plants operated by companies like Adani Power, Mundra Power and Essar Power.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wire and cable market has room for another player, says UltraTech

Govt to address return on 5G investments, pressure on spectrum to rise

Metros ditch stores for qcom; retailers adopting tech to counter decline

Hiring sentiment to rebound in H1 2025 after a lull, IT jobs in focus

Coal transportation via rail-sea-rail route almost doubles in FY24: Govt

Topics :coal policyenergy sector

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story