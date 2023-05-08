India frets over US proposal seeking advance tariff notices at IPEF

The IPEF members represent 40 per cent of the global gross domestic product and 28 per cent of the world’s trade. Emails sent to the Indian and US commerce departments remained unanswered till press time.

The IPEF has four pillars: trade, supply chains, clean economy, and fair economy. India has yet to take a call on whether to join the trade pillar, though it has joined the other three. The third round of negotiations started in Singapore on Monday and will continue till May 15.