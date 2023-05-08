Home / Economy / News / India frets over US proposal seeking advance tariff notices at IPEF

India frets over US proposal seeking advance tariff notices at IPEF

Fears reduction in policy elbow room; wants industry's views

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
Premium
4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
India fears that a proposal by the United States under the “supply chains” pillar of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) could violate multilateral rules and reduce policy elbowroom. The government has sought industry’s views on the US proposal, which seeks advance notices on tariff changes and export restrictions from the 14 partner countries of the IPEF, before firming up its position.
The IPEF has four pillars: trade, supply chains, clean economy, and fair economy. India has yet to take a call on whether to join the trade pillar, though it has joined the other three. The third round of negotiations started in Singapore on Monday and will continue till May 15.
The IPEF members represent 40 per cent of the global gross domestic product and 28 per cent of the world’s trade. Emails sent to the Indian and US commerce departments remained unanswered till press time.

Topics :Indo-US supply chain financeIndo-Pacific cooperationIndian Economy

First Published: May 08 2023 | 11:13 PM IST

