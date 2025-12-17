FSSAI steps up checks on nitrofurans in eggs, dairy adulteration drive

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has ordered all state regulators to sensitise hotels, restaurants and pubs, along with restaurant associations, to ensure that adulterated items such as paneer and khoya are not used in food preparations, according to sources.

What action is FSSAI taking on nitrofurans in eggs?

Meanwhile, the regulator’s regional offices are in the process of collecting branded and unbranded egg samples to check for the presence of nitrofurans. As many as 10 regional laboratories have been identified to carry out the tests.

Why has FSSAI begun sampling eggs now?

The move comes after social media channels claimed to have detected traces of AOZ (amino-oxazolidinone), which is linked to nitrofuran antibiotics that are banned for use in India, in eggs sold by Eggoz.

What has FSSAI said about dairy adulteration? On drives against adulteration, FSSAI officials said multiple instances of adulteration and misbranding of dairy products have been reported across the country in recent times. “Such products are often manufactured by illegal and unlicensed entities, posing a serious risk to consumers,” a source said, adding that any misrepresentation of adulterated or analogue products as genuine dairy items constitutes a violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act and associated regulations. What enforcement steps have states been asked to take? To clamp down, food safety officers have been directed to draw enforcement samples of milk, paneer and khoya as per prescribed procedures and verify the licensing and registration status of businesses.