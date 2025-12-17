Home / Industry / News / FSSAI steps up checks on nitrofurans in eggs, dairy adulteration drive

FSSAI steps up checks on nitrofurans in eggs, dairy adulteration drive

FSSAI has asked states to alert eateries against using adulterated paneer and khoya and has begun collecting egg samples for nitrofuran-linked AOZ tests after claims on Eggoz eggs

FSSAI
The move comes after social media channels claimed to have detected traces of AOZ (amino-oxazolidinone), which is linked to nitrofuran antibiotics that are banned for use in India, in eggs sold by Eggoz.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 6:03 PM IST
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has ordered all state regulators to sensitise hotels, restaurants and pubs, along with restaurant associations, to ensure that adulterated items such as paneer and khoya are not used in food preparations, according to sources.
 
What action is FSSAI taking on nitrofurans in eggs? 
Meanwhile, the regulator’s regional offices are in the process of collecting branded and unbranded egg samples to check for the presence of nitrofurans. As many as 10 regional laboratories have been identified to carry out the tests.
 
Why has FSSAI begun sampling eggs now? 
What has FSSAI said about dairy adulteration? 
On drives against adulteration, FSSAI officials said multiple instances of adulteration and misbranding of dairy products have been reported across the country in recent times.
 
“Such products are often manufactured by illegal and unlicensed entities, posing a serious risk to consumers,” a source said, adding that any misrepresentation of adulterated or analogue products as genuine dairy items constitutes a violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act and associated regulations.
 
What enforcement steps have states been asked to take? 
To clamp down, food safety officers have been directed to draw enforcement samples of milk, paneer and khoya as per prescribed procedures and verify the licensing and registration status of businesses.
 
How will FSSAI track compliance and data? 
FSSAI has also asked states and Union territories to promptly record all data on the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) to enable consolidation and analysis at the headquarters level.
 

Topics :Industry NewsFSSAIeggsdairy products

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

