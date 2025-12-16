Centre proposes removing 50% cap on coal sales from captive mines

The Centre has proposed removing the existing 50 per cent ceiling on the sale of coal and lignite produced from captive mines, a move aimed at clearing accumulated stockpiles and increasing mineral availability in the market. This is part of a series of reform steps proposed in a notice of public consultation by the coal ministry through amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act.

Under the current provisions, captive mine operators are allowed to sell only up to 50 per cent of their annual coal or lignite output after meeting the requirements of their linked end-use plants.

The domestic industry and state government representatives have flagged that more than half of the extracted mineral remains unutilised, leading to the accumulation of large legacy dumps at mine sites. These stockpiles pose environmental and safety risks and occupy valuable space, particularly in smaller mines. The ministry has proposed removing the ceiling to allow the sale of such legacy stocks in the open market, in line with amendments already made for non-coal minerals under the MMDR Amendment Act, 2025. The proposed amendments also seek to provide flexibility to government companies and corporations where coal or lignite produced from captive mines cannot be supplied to linked end-use plants due to logistical or infrastructure constraints, by allowing relaxation of end-use conditions.

“Sale of such minerals may generate proportional increases in royalties, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) contributions, which may strengthen the fiscal position of mineral-bearing states,” the ministry said. The proposed amendment may enhance total market supply, reduce shortages, stabilise prices and help meet growing industrial and infrastructure needs, which would contribute to national self-reliance and reduced import dependence, it added. Beyond captive sales, the ministry has also proposed recognising coal gasification as part of “mining operations” under the MMDR Act. The amendment would explicitly include the conversion of coal or lignite into gas within the definition of mining operations, providing regulatory clarity for coal gasification projects.

Coal gasification converts coal into synthetic gas that can be used for power generation, fertilisers and chemicals, and is seen as a cleaner alternative to direct coal combustion. Another key proposal involves reviewing the maximum area limits for prospecting licences and mining leases under Section 6 of the Act. The current provision in the Act limits 25 sq km for prospecting licences and 10 sq km for mining leases. The ministry said these ceilings no longer reflect the scale and technological requirements of modern, mechanised mining operations and has invited suggestions on revised limits suitable for contemporary mining needs.

The Centre has also proposed extending the maximum tenure of coal and lignite mining leases from 30 years to 50 years. The move would eliminate the requirement for lease renewals, which creates administrative burden and uncertainty in long-term mine planning. Existing leases would continue to be governed by current provisions, while new leases could be granted for up to 50 years based on the life of the mine. Additionally, the ministry has proposed strengthening measures to curb illegal coal mining. It said existing enforcement mechanisms under the MMDR Act and other laws have gaps despite the deployment of security forces and technology-driven monitoring systems.