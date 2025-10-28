India's industrial output growth remains unchanged at 4% in September

The Index of Industrial Production ( IIP ) growth stood at 4 per cent in September, unchanged from August, supported by growth in the manufacturing sector, according to data released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Manufacturing output expanded 4.8 per cent during the month, while the electricity sector grew 3.1 per cent. In contrast, mining activity slipped 0.4 per cent in September.

Segment-wise IIP growth

Within the manufacturing sector, 13 of the 23 industry groups recorded positive growth in September 2025, with the highest growth seen in the manufacture of basic metals (12.3 per cent), electrical equipment (28.7 per cent), and motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (14.6 per cent).