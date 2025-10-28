Coal Ministry to launch 14th mine auction, unveil digital portals

The Ministry of Coal will launch the 14th round of commercial coal mine auctions on Wednesday in New Delhi, introducing for the first time provisions for Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) within the auction framework.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the event, which marks another step in expanding private participation in the coal sector. The ministry said the new round will offer both fully explored and partially explored coal blocks to attract a wider pool of bidders, including new and technology-driven companies.

Underground Coal Gasification to tap deeper reserves

The inclusion of UCG is aimed at tapping India’s deep-seated coal reserves that cannot be extracted through conventional mining. The ministry said this move would help reduce the country’s dependence on imported natural gas and crude oil and open new avenues for investment and technological development.

The commercial coal mine auction process, launched in 2020, has been credited with increasing competition and domestic production. New digital portals to enhance transparency Alongside the auction, the ministry will also unveil two new digital platforms — the Coal Land Acquisition, Management and Payment (CLAMP) portal and the Koyla Shakti Dashboard. The CLAMP portal is designed to digitise land acquisition and compensation processes across coal public sector undertakings, enabling real-time data sharing and monitoring. The Koyla Shakti Dashboard will integrate the entire coal value chain — from mining to transportation — to improve coordination among coal companies, railways, and ports.