India hits 1 bn tonnes coal output; PM Modi says proud moment for country

PM Modi said the feat also reflects the dedication and hardwork of all those associated with the sector (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
India crossed a record milestone of 1 billion tonnes of coal production in the current fiscal, a landmark, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as a proud moment for the country, showing its commitment to energy security and self-reliance.

India produced 997.83 million tonnes of coal in 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024).

In a social media post on X, Modi described the 1 billion tonnes of coal production in the current fiscal as "A Proud Moment for India!"  He said, "Crossing the monumental milestone of 1 Billion tonnes of coal production is a remarkable achievement, highlighting our commitment to energy security, economic growth and self-reliance."  Modi said the feat also reflects the dedication and hardwork of all those associated with the sector.

The Prime Minister was commenting on Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy's social media post announcing this achievement.

With cutting-edge technologies and efficient methods, the minister said India has not only increased production but also ensured sustainable and responsible mining.

"This achievement will fuel our increasing power demands, drive economic growth, and ensure a brighter future for every Indian," Reddy said.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is on its path to become a global energy leader, he said.

Reddy lauded the efforts of the workforce of the coal sector in achieving this milestone.

As per the Ministry of Coal Action Plan FY 2024-25, the coal production / offtake target for current fiscal is 1,080 million tonnes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

