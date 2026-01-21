India land area transacted rises in 2025 despite slight drop in deals

India witnessed an increase in the land area transacted in 2025, with real estate developers closing a lesser number of deals but acquiring larger land parcels compared to the previous year, according to a report by Anarock.

Overall, at least 126 land deals involving over 3,772 acres were sealed across the country in 2025, compared with 133 deals spanning 2,514 acres in 2024. This marks a nearly 50.03 per cent year-on-year increase in total land area transacted, even as the number of deals declined marginally.

Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock Group, said land acquisitions in 2025 reflected a diversification of developer strategies beyond luxury housing. “Integrated townships, plotted developments, industrial and logistics parks, data centres, and mixed-use developments increasingly dominated land buying decisions,” he said.

Residential development continued to account for the bulk of land acquisitions. Of the total deals closed in 2025, around 96 transactions covering nearly 1,877 acres were earmarked for residential use, including plotted developments, townships, and luxury villas. Mixed-use projects accounted for 1,045 acres across eight deals, while industrial and logistics parks saw four deals covering over 597 acres. Commercial projects and data centres accounted for about 79 acres, warehousing for 107 acres, and retail developments for around 13 acres during the year. City-wise, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) emerged as the largest contributor to land transactions by real estate developers among India’s top seven cities in 2025, with over 500.46 acres of land changing hands across 32 separate deals. However, land acquisitions in MMR declined 17.5 per cent year-on-year in terms of area.