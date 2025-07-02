India to build three new strategic oil reserves to boost energy security

The Indian government is considering setting up three additional strategic oil reserves to increase its emergency stockpile and enhance energy security, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday.

As the world’s third-largest importer and consumer of oil, India overwhelmingly relies on overseas sources for over 80 per cent of its crude requirements. To reduce supply shocks from geopolitical tensions across the world, India continues to diversify its crude import sources.

State-owned consultancy Engineers India Ltd is conducting feasibility studies for the new reserves, said L R Jain, chief executive officer of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd (ISPRL). “In case of exigencies, we will be better prepared,” he told Reuters.

Increasing its reserve capacity will also help India qualify for membership in the International Energy Agency, which requires members to maintain reserves equal to 90 days of oil consumption. Current and proposed storage facilities India already operates strategic reserves in Mangalore, Padur and Visakhapatnam in southern India, which together can hold around 5.33 million tonnes (MT) of crude oil. These reserves can be used to cushion the impact of any supply disruptions. Now, plans are in place to build new reserves at three more locations: A 5.2–5.3 MT facility in salt caverns at Bikaner, Rajasthan

A 1.75 MT site at Mangalore, Karnataka A storage facility in Bina, Madhya Pradesh, whose capacity is yet to be determined