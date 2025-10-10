Draft bill floated to open up retail power sector nationwide to pvt firms

India plans to open up its retail electricity market for private companies nationwide, ending the dominance of state-run distributors in most states, a draft bill by the federal power ministry showed on Friday.

The move will allow private companies such as Adani Enterprises, Tata Power, Torrent Power and CESC to strengthen their presence across the country.

A similar attempt in 2022 faced opposition from state distribution companies.

Only a handful of India's electricity distribution zones - including the national capital region, Odisha, and industrial states like Maharashtra and Gujarat - are currently privatised as the rules do not specifically provide for it.