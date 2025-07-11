Home / Industry / News / Govt to launch ₹1,345 crore scheme for rare earth magnet production

Govt to launch ₹1,345 crore scheme for rare earth magnet production

The Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industry said that eligible manufacturers must carry out end-to-end processing-from rare earth oxides to finished magnets

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters
The development comes amid China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, which have led to supply challenges for automakers and tech firms worldwide. | Image Credit: Reuters
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Heavy Industries is preparing to roll out a subsidy scheme worth ₹1,345 crore aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing of rare earth magnets, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Friday, reported news agency PTI. The proposal is currently under inter-ministerial consultation.
 
"It is proposed that there will be two manufacturers as of now, however, this could change by the time the scheme is ready," Kumaraswamy said, as quoted by Moneycontrol.
 
The scheme is expected to support both public and private sector companies, the report added.
 
Meanwhile, the secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industry said that eligible manufacturers must carry out end-to-end processing—from rare earth oxides to finished magnets.
 
Kamran Rizvi, secretary at the Ministry of Heavy Industry, said that eligible manufacturers must carry out end-to-end processing—from rare earth oxides to finished magnets, reported Moneycontrol.
 
"We are interested in magnets. Anybody who gives us magnets will get incentive," Rizvi added.

India's tryst with rare earth

 
The development comes amid China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, which have led to supply challenges for automakers and tech firms worldwide. While shipments to the United States and Europe have resumed, Indian companies are still awaiting clearances, prompting concerns among domestic automakers and component manufacturers.
 
India has the fifth-largest reserves of rare earth minerals globally. However, extracting and processing these minerals remains complex due to regulatory and operational hurdles.
 
Currently, rare earth mining is managed by state-run Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL). In 2024, the company produced approximately 2,900 tonnes of rare earth ore. Most of this output supports domestic nuclear and defence needs, with only a small portion exported to Japan. Following the Chinese supply disruption, IREL is preparing to stop exports and ramp up its own mining and processing operations.
 
Meanwhile, many Indian companies like Mahindra, Uno Minda, and Sona Comstar have announced that they are exploring the domestic production of rare earth magnets. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt monitoring iPhone production as China recalls techies from India

India could fill gap left by China in Japan's garment market: AEPC

Centre seeks to relax eco-zone norms as states flag development hurdles

Premium

For Cleartrip, it's more chat, less bots as customer care workforce expands

Zomato founder buys apartment for ₹52.3 cr in DLF Camellias in Gurugram

Topics :China exportsHD KumaraswamyIndia importsEarth magnetic fieldBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story