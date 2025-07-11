Govt to launch ₹1,345 crore scheme for rare earth magnet production

The Ministry of Heavy Industries is preparing to roll out a subsidy scheme worth ₹1,345 crore aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing of rare earth magnets, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Friday, reported news agency PTI. The proposal is currently under inter-ministerial consultation.

"It is proposed that there will be two manufacturers as of now, however, this could change by the time the scheme is ready," Kumaraswamy said, as quoted by Moneycontrol.

The scheme is expected to support both public and private sector companies, the report added.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industry said that eligible manufacturers must carry out end-to-end processing—from rare earth oxides to finished magnets.

The development comes amid China's restrictions on rare earth exports, which have led to supply challenges for automakers and tech firms worldwide. While shipments to the United States and Europe have resumed, Indian companies are still awaiting clearances, prompting concerns among domestic automakers and component manufacturers.