US tariff impact: India Ratings downgrades textiles, diamonds outlook

Credit rating agency India Ratings has downgraded the outlook for textiles and cut and polished diamonds (CPD) from “neutral” to “deteriorating” amid rising fears of the adverse impact of high US tariffs on Indian exports. It maintained a deteriorating outlook on road construction, second-tier cement players and residential real estate for the second half of the current financial year (H2 FY26).

Tariff uncertainty is likely to hit earnings and cash flows in H2 FY26 for large companies in export-heavy sectors, along with an increase in working capital cycles. While the balance sheets of large units remain healthy, demand slowdown has caused lingering stress for job-intensive small and medium enterprises (SMEs), India Ratings said in a statement.

Dwelling on sources of stress for both large companies and SMEs, India Ratings said, first, in domestic consumption-driven sectors such as auto, FMCG and real estate, a K-shaped recovery persists, impacting value chains exposed to the lower jaw of recovery. Second, a subdued growth outlook in infrastructure spending has intensified competition in some sectors, driving margin erosion in EPC, cement and telecom-media. Finally, recent geopolitical shocks, including US tariffs, have created significant vulnerability for export-led sectors such as textiles, diamonds and select agro-commodities. In commodity-driven sectors like metals and jewellery, SMEs are likely to be more severely impacted by external shocks than large corporates (LCs). The latter cater primarily to domestic demand, have a diversified customer profile and have benefited from the recent deleveraging cycle, it added.