Home / Industry / News / US tariff impact: India Ratings downgrades textiles, diamonds outlook

US tariff impact: India Ratings downgrades textiles, diamonds outlook

India Ratings downgraded its outlook for textiles and cut and polished diamonds to deteriorating, warning of tariff risks, weaker cash flows and SME stress in H2 FY26

us tariffs
Tariff uncertainty is likely to hit earnings and cash flows in H2 FY26 for large companies in export-heavy sectors, along with an increase in working capital cycles.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 7:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Credit rating agency India Ratings has downgraded the outlook for textiles and cut and polished diamonds (CPD) from “neutral” to “deteriorating” amid rising fears of the adverse impact of high US tariffs on Indian exports. It maintained a deteriorating outlook on road construction, second-tier cement players and residential real estate for the second half of the current financial year (H2 FY26).
 
Tariff uncertainty is likely to hit earnings and cash flows in H2 FY26 for large companies in export-heavy sectors, along with an increase in working capital cycles. While the balance sheets of large units remain healthy, demand slowdown has caused lingering stress for job-intensive small and medium enterprises (SMEs), India Ratings said in a statement.
 
Dwelling on sources of stress for both large companies and SMEs, India Ratings said, first, in domestic consumption-driven sectors such as auto, FMCG and real estate, a K-shaped recovery persists, impacting value chains exposed to the lower jaw of recovery.
 
Second, a subdued growth outlook in infrastructure spending has intensified competition in some sectors, driving margin erosion in EPC, cement and telecom-media. Finally, recent geopolitical shocks, including US tariffs, have created significant vulnerability for export-led sectors such as textiles, diamonds and select agro-commodities.
 
In commodity-driven sectors like metals and jewellery, SMEs are likely to be more severely impacted by external shocks than large corporates (LCs). The latter cater primarily to domestic demand, have a diversified customer profile and have benefited from the recent deleveraging cycle, it added.
 
While overall capex recovery remains uneven, corporates with robust balance sheets continue to invest in brownfield capacity expansion and inorganic opportunities. Sectors such as power, telecom, oil and gas, and metals are expected to drive the bulk of ongoing capex.
 
New sectors such as data centres, warehousing, semiconductor value chains and electric mobility are expected to grow in significance, aided by government incentives and production-linked incentive schemes, India Ratings said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Workers in unincorporated sector dip to 128.5 mn in Q1 FY26: Govt survey

India to add record 43 GW renewable energy capacity in 2025: Pralhad Joshi

Suhora, Satellogic partner for exclusive Earth observation in India, Nepal

Ferro alloys demand likely to grow at 7-8% CAGR in India: Report

India's steel demand to triple by 2050 as China's share contracts: WoodMac

Topics :India RatingsTextilesDiamondsUS tariffs

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story