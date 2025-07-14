Home / Industry / News / India reaches 50% non-fossil power milestone ahead of 2030 target

India reaches 50% non-fossil power milestone ahead of 2030 target

Fossil fuel
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
India has achieved 50 per cent non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity of 242.8 GW out of the total 484.8 GW installed capacity, five years ahead of its 2030 target, Union New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendrmodi ji, a major climate commitment has been fulfilled. India's total installed power capacity now stands at 484.8 GW, with 242.8 GW coming from non-fossil fuel sources -- a powerful testament to our green progress. This is not just a milestone -- it's a giant stride towards a greener, cleaner Bharat by 2047," Joshi said on X.

"Historic Green Leap for India! India achieves 50 per cent on non-fossil fuel capacity -- 5 years ahead of its 2030 target."  Achieving 50 per cent non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of the 2030 target is a proud moment for every Indian, he stated, adding that Modi's leadership continues to drive Bharat's green transformation, paving the path towards a self-reliant and sustainable future. PTI KKS 1.0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IndiaFossil fuelPower generation

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

