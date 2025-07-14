Home / Industry / News / Uttar Pradesh govt logs fresh excise proposals worth ₹4,000 crore

Uttar Pradesh govt logs fresh excise proposals worth ₹4,000 crore

The investment proposals were received at the recent 'UP Excise Investors' Summit' in Lucknow, which was organised to promote investments in the alcohol value chain

Alcohol consumption
premium
According to UP Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal, the Yogi Adityanath government in the state is actively promoting export-oriented policies to catalyse the state’s flagship $1 trillion economy goal. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 4:22 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh (UP) excise department has garnered fresh investment proposals of more than ₹4,000 crore to set up green field and brown field distilleries and alcoholic beverage units in the state.
 
The investment proposals were received at the recent ‘UP Excise Investors’ Summit’ in Lucknow, which was organised to promote investments in the alcohol value chain spanning manufacturing, distribution, and marketing.
 
According to UP Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal, the Yogi Adityanath government in the state is actively promoting export-oriented policies to catalyse the state’s flagship $1 trillion economy goal.
 
He said about 55 excise department projects worth ₹11,000 crore have so far been launched across the state. Nineteen such projects worth ₹2,340 crore have already been commissioned, while 27 other projects are in the process of being set up.
 
Agarwal informed that UP excise revenue increased from approximately ₹17,000 crore in 2016–17 to ₹53,000 crore in 2024–25.
 
Now, the Yogi government is eyeing more than ₹60,000 crore in excise revenue in the current financial year 2025-26. 
 
Earlier, the excise department had signed 135 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹40,000 crore with private companies at the UP Global Investors Summit 2023.
 
Meanwhile, Amar Sinha, CEO of leading alco-beverage player Radico Khaitan Limited, said UP is among India's fastest-growing premium alco-beverage markets, contributing significantly to the company’s domestic volumes.
 
Moreover, the state is also looking to tweak its excise policy to boost the export of alcohol-based products and attract more investment in the sector.

Topics :Yogi AdityanathAlcohol benefitsUttar Pradesh governmentalcohol

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

