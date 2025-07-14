Uttar Pradesh govt logs fresh excise proposals worth ₹4,000 crore

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) excise department has garnered fresh investment proposals of more than ₹4,000 crore to set up green field and brown field distilleries and alcoholic beverage units in the state.

The investment proposals were received at the recent ‘UP Excise Investors’ Summit’ in Lucknow, which was organised to promote investments in the alcohol value chain spanning manufacturing, distribution, and marketing.

According to UP Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal, the Yogi Adityanath government in the state is actively promoting export-oriented policies to catalyse the state’s flagship $1 trillion economy goal.

He said about 55 excise department projects worth ₹11,000 crore have so far been launched across the state. Nineteen such projects worth ₹2,340 crore have already been commissioned, while 27 other projects are in the process of being set up.

Agarwal informed that UP excise revenue increased from approximately ₹17,000 crore in 2016–17 to ₹53,000 crore in 2024–25. ALSO READ: All eyes are on Google after Samsung, Vivo unveil premium foldable devices Now, the Yogi government is eyeing more than ₹60,000 crore in excise revenue in the current financial year 2025-26. Earlier, the excise department had signed 135 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹40,000 crore with private companies at the UP Global Investors Summit 2023. Meanwhile, Amar Sinha, CEO of leading alco-beverage player Radico Khaitan Limited, said UP is among India's fastest-growing premium alco-beverage markets, contributing significantly to the company’s domestic volumes.