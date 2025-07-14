Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan industry body urges govt to set up chemical hub in state

Rajasthan industry body urges govt to set up chemical hub in state

Five chemical hubs are currently being established in India - Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Dahej (Gujarat), Paradip (Odisha) and two places in Tamil Nadu

chemicals
premium
The state government can invite investment proposals for chemical hubs, along with proposing special incentives
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Following a NITI Aayog report on making India a powerhouse in the global chemical market, the Akhil Rajya Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA) has urged the Rajasthan government to establish a world-class chemical hub in the state. 
 
Kailash Sharma, senior vice president of ARTIA, claimed that the chemical products business in India is currently around $270-300 billion, and is estimated to reach $450 billion in 2030 and $1,000 billion by 2040. Keeping this in mind, five chemical hubs are currently being established in India — Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Dahej (Gujarat), Paradip (Odisha) and two places in Tamil Nadu. 
 
“We feel Rajasthan is the best suited for establishing such a hub, and there are better possibilities here in terms of the need and geographical location of such industries. If a hub is established, 50,000 to 1,00,000 people can get direct employment in terms of size and investment of up to ₹1 trillion can come”, Prem Biyani, executive president of ARTIA, said. 
 
He added that the state government can invite investment proposals for chemical hubs, along with proposing special incentives. 
 
According to Biyani, India currently ranks third in Asia and sixth globally in the production of chemicals and chemical products. He added that a petrochemical cluster is proposed in Barmer district, but the work on it has not yet gained momentum. 
 
Biyani further said that Hadoti and Merwara-Mewar regions in Rajasthan are more suitable for chemical hubs. He added that there is also ample scope for setting up special institutes to train personnel for the industry. “If such an institute is set up in the private sector, then the government should ensure to give special incentives to it,” he said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt logs fresh excise proposals worth ₹4,000 crore

Luxury rehab centres on the rise as affluent Indians seek mental care

Housing sales in MMR, Pune dip 30% to 42,000 units in June: PropTiger

Premium

Big picture behind small climb in rail fares: Easing strain, minimal impact

Premium

India's biggest bet on securing bids from foreign drillers in crucial move

Topics :rajasthanChemical HubsChemical sectorNiti Aayog Report

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story