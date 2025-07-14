Rajasthan industry body urges govt to set up chemical hub in state

Following a NITI Aayog report on making India a powerhouse in the global chemical market, the Akhil Rajya Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA) has urged the Rajasthan government to establish a world-class chemical hub in the state.

Kailash Sharma, senior vice president of ARTIA, claimed that the chemical products business in India is currently around $270-300 billion, and is estimated to reach $450 billion in 2030 and $1,000 billion by 2040. Keeping this in mind, five chemical hubs are currently being established in India — Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Dahej (Gujarat), Paradip (Odisha) and two places in Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh govt gives a breather to small traders, waives VAT dues “We feel Rajasthan is the best suited for establishing such a hub, and there are better possibilities here in terms of the need and geographical location of such industries. If a hub is established, 50,000 to 1,00,000 people can get direct employment in terms of size and investment of up to ₹1 trillion can come”, Prem Biyani, executive president of ARTIA, said.