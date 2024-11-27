India's 5G users to touch 970 mn by 2030: Ericsson Mobility report

The number of 5G users in India is expected to reach 270 million by the end of this year, the November Ericsson Mobility report said. The report said 5G signals will be available in 95 per cent of the areas where the population currently lives. It is expected to zoom to 970 million by 2030, when 5G subscriptions is poised to constitute 74 per cent of mobile subscriptions, it added.

The report said 4G subscriptions are expected to decline to 240 million in 2030 from the current 640 million, contributing around 18 per cent of the total mobile subscriptions. The average monthly data traffic per smartphone remains the highest in India globally at 32 GB (gigabyte), compared to 19 GB globally in 2024. Data consumption in India is projected to be around 66 GB per month in 2030, it said.

Globally, a quarter of all mobile connections will be 5G by the year-end, at 2.3 billion subscriptions. The watershed moment of 5G subscription numbers overtaking the global number of 4G subscribers is now expected in 2027, the report said. Global 5G subscriptions would reach 6.3 billion at the end of the decade, of which 69 per cent are expected to be in the standalone (SA) mode of 5G. Of about 320 telecom operators currently offering 5G services globally, less than 20 per cent are SA. In India, Reliance Jio has opted for the 5G SA, while Bharti Airtel has chosen the non SA mode.

5G population coverage is projected to reach 85 per cent, while 5G networks are expected to carry around 70 per cent of mobile traffic and account for all contemporary traffic growth, it added.

By 2030, 80 per cent of global data traffic will be carried on 5G, the report added.

The annual Ericsson ConsumerLab report on Tuesday, called for telecom operators to tap into differentiated 5G offerings to quickly monetise the technology. It stressed 5G networks must adapt instantly to rapidly rising demand for quality 5G at major events such as the Indian Premier League and rising number of international concerts in India.

Global fixed wireless access (FWA) connections are expected to grow to 350 million in 2030, of which 80 per cent are forecast to be over 5G. It is currently 160 million. In four out of six global regions, more than 80 per cent of telcos now offer FWA. “The number of FWA service providers offering speed-based tariff plans - with downlink and uplink data parameters similar to cable or fiber offerings - has increased from 30 per cent to 43 per cent in the last year alone,” the report said.

