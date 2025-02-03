India's advertising industry market to reach Rs 1.1 trn by 2025: Report

India’s advertising industry is projected to grow 6.5 per cent in 2025, reaching a market size of Rs 1.1 trillion, driven primarily by the digital segment, according to the Dentsu e4m Digital Report 2025.

Digital media has emerged as the largest contributor to advertising spending, accounting for 49 per cent or Rs 49,251 crore of India's advertising industry.

This is followed by television, contributing 28 per cent or Rs 28,062 crore, while print media holds a 17 per cent share, amounting to Rs 17,529 crore in advertising spending.

“Key growth drivers include increased spending on reality shows, sports content across TV and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, and large-format print advertising,” the report stated.

E-commerce, automotive, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and retail continue to dominate both digital and traditional media.

In recent years, the out-of-home (OOH) advertising segment has expanded to include new formats like digital displays, airport billboards, and digital OOH (DOOH).

OOH ad spend reached Rs 3,800 crore in 2023, reflecting aggressive adoption by advertisers.

TV’s share declined from 31 per cent to 28 per cent between 2023 and 2024 and is expected to drop further to 24 per cent in 2025.

Print media followed a similar trend, decreasing from 20 per cent to 17 per cent by the end of 2024, with projections suggesting a further decline to 15 per cent by 2025, the report stated.

Radio, which maintained a steady 2 per cent share in 2024, is expected to decline to 1 per cent by the end of 2025, reflecting the shifting dynamics of the advertising landscape.

“Looking ahead, OOH is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10 per cent through 2026, driven by various factors,” the report said.

Digital and OOH are the only media segments with a positive growth outlook until 2026, reflecting the Indian advertising industry’s shift toward platforms offering greater engagement and flexibility.

In contrast, traditional media like TV, print, radio, and cinema are projected to witness a decline over the same period, a trend reflected in the Q2FY25 results of top media companies.

The overall growth of the advertising industry is expected to accelerate in 2026, with a 7.2 per cent growth rate, pushing the market size to Rs 1,15,460 crore, according to the Dentsu e4m Digital Report 2025.

Digital media continues to lead the segment, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9 per cent, reflecting significant investments in online platforms.