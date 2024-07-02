Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / India's coal production increases 14% to 84.63 million tonne in June

India's coal production increases 14% to 84.63 million tonne in June

In June Coal India Ltd's (CIL) production was at 63.10 MT, registering a rise of 8.87 per cent compared to the same period last year, the coal ministry said in a statement

Coking Coal
Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 7:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The country's coal production rose by 14.49 per cent to 84.63 million tonne (MT) in June.

The country's coal output was 73.92 MT in June last fiscal, according to provisional figures of the government.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In June Coal India Ltd's (CIL) production was at 63.10 MT, registering a rise of 8.87 per cent compared to the same period last year, the coal ministry said in a statement.

India's coal dispatch in June was at 85.76 MT, up by 10.15 per cent compared to the same period last year.
 

Additionally, as on June 30, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a surge, reaching 95.02 MT.

"This surge reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 41.68 per cent underscoring the robust performance and efficiency of the coal sector. Concurrently, the coal stock at thermal power plants (TPP) marked a notable increase to 46.70 MT (Provisional) on the same date, with an annual growth rate of 30.15 per cent," it added.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Adequate coal stock available, can meet 18.5 days' thermal power need: Govt

Union Minister Reddy launches 10th round of commercial coal mine auction

Minister Reddy to launch 10th round of commercial coal auctions on Jun 21

Adani Group's Australian coal port gets $333 million private credit loan

Major world economies seek to halt financing of private sector coal deals

Topics :Coal Coal production

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story