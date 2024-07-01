Coal India's production increases by 8% during the first quarter

National miner Coal India Limited (CIL) posted an 8 per cent growth in coal production during the first quarter of the current financial year. Coal production during the quarter ending June stood at 189.3 million tonnes (MT), the company said in a statement.

"While all the seven producing arms of CIL achieved positive growth, five of them have breached their respective targets. CIL's output for the month of June 2024 rose to 63 MT, growing by around 9 per cent over last June," CIL said.

Citing strong production growth and increased coal loading, CIL said its total coal supply shot up to 198.4 MT during April-June 2024 with 6 per cent year-on-year growth. "At a time when the power demand in the country is spiking up, CIL’s supplies to the coal-fired plants grew by 4 per cent to 160 MT during Q1 FY25, with a year-on-year jump of 6 MT. CIL’s off-take to thermal power plants was 154 MT in the same period of FY24," CIL said.

CIL’s supplies to the non-power sector at 38.4 MT, logging a 16 per cent growth during the referred period, were an all-time high for Q1 of any year to date. The supply to the sector was 33 MT during April-June 2023.

Mandated coal import to continue till October 2024

The Union Ministry of Power has mandated the import of coal for blending at thermal power plants to continue till October 2024. In a notification issued last week Friday, it said despite significant growth in the supply of domestic coal, there is still a gap in domestic coal supply.

It also pointed out that during monsoon months, the supply of coal declines due to less rake loading and closure of mines. "The ministry of power has therefore decided to extend the advisory dated March 4, 2024, by modifying the blending requirement to 4 per cent till October 15, 2024," the notice said. The blending share was 6 per cent earlier. The mandate is for all domestic coal-run units except those in a 20 km vicinity of coal mines.