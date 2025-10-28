India's data centre capacity to double by 2027, rise 5x by 2030: Macquarie

India’s data centre (DC) capacity is expected to double based on under-construction capacity, and may increase five times by 2030 if pipeline capacity is fast-tracked, according to a report by Macquarie Equity Research.

The report stated that India currently has 1.4 gigawatt (GW) of operational DC capacity, with around 1.4 GW under construction and another about 5 GW in the planning stage.

This would be bolstered by data localisation laws, enabling regulatory environment and subsidies from governments, and rising cloud adoption, among other tailwinds.

DC share of India electricity demand is forecast to increase to 1.9 to 3.2 per cent by 2030 from 0.8 per cent in 2024, with cumulative capital expenditure, excluding servers, ranging between $30 to 45 billion over the next five years.