India's electronics exports hit $40 bn, grow 8 times in 11 yrs: Vaishnaw

India's electronics exports have soared past $40 billion, marking an eight-fold growth over the last 11 years, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

He also highlighted that the domestic electronics production has gone up by six times.

Addressing the 14th Convocation of IIT Hyderabad, near here, Vaishnaw also emphasised the rapid progress of India's first bullet train project, which is expected to become operational by August or September 2027.

Looking ahead, he said the first Made in India chip, on a commercial scale, will be manufactured this year. He expressed confidence that India is on track to becoming one of the top five semiconductor nations in the world in the coming years, citing its increasing focus on capital equipment and the materials required for semiconductors.