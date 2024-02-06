India's FMCG market grew in Q3 FY24 on higher consumption: Report

India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry grew by 6.4 per cent in volume in the October-December quarter (Q3 FY24) on the back of increased consumption, said a research firm’s report on Tuesday.

The industry grew 6 per cent by value in Q3 FY24 as consumption growth moderated sequentially, said NielsenIQ (NIQ). In rural India, volume growth slowed down sequentially as consumption declined. In urban areas, the decline in volume growth was more pronounced. Traditional FMCG trade, conducted by kirana stores, declined sequentially at 5.3 per cent in Q3 FY24 compared to 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter.

Modern trade in consumption grew 16.8 per cent in Q3 FY24 compared to the same period a year ago. “Despite certain challenges, the positive momentum in modern trade adds a promising dimension to the overall market scenario,” said NIQ.

Average pack sizes in urban markets remain positive. As rural demand is on the recovery path, the research firm said that there is a growing preference for larger packs there as well.

“For the first time in 2023, consumption gaps between urban and rural markets are narrowing down. The north and west regions are contributing to this phenomenon. The favorable interim Union Budget 2024-25, supporting several economic boosters for the rural sector, should augur well for companies with a rural strategy,” said Roosevelt Dsouza, head of customer success at NielsenIQ India.

He added that despite a sequential-quarter decline, the rural recovery narrative continued to evolve throughout the year. “In Q4 2023 [calendar year], we observe an uptick in consumption, primarily driven by habit-forming categories (such as biscuits and noodles) in food and essential home products. These categories have thrived despite flat to negative price growth, indicating resilience and sustained demand,” he said.

In Q3 FY24, both food and non-food sectors consumption grew as more units were purchased in the foods category compared to last year, while in non-foods, larger packs were purchased.

“The volume growth in the food sector was at a rate of 5.3 per cent compared to the same period last year (YA), down from 8.7 per cent in Q3 2023 (July-September quarter). This slowdown in growth is primarily due to products falling under staples (such as refined and non-refined edible oils, etc.) and Impulse (such as confectionery, etc.) categories,” the report said.

Within the non-food categories, there is an improvement, with volume growth reaching 9.6 per cent in the quarter ended December compared to last year, an increase from the 8.7 per cent recorded in July-September.

NielsenIQ said that this improvement can be attributed to an increase in rural consumption growth, with a growth rate of 9.8 per cent in Q4 (October-December quarter).