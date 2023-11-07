India's FMCG market grew in September quarter as rural recovery continued

India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market grew in the July-September quarter as rural markets continued to recover in the quarter, according to data by NIQ (formerly known as NielsenIQ).

The Indian FMCG industry has seen a 9 per cent value growth, as volumes grew 8.6 per cent, indicating positive consumption patterns at an all-India level, the research firm said.

Rural markets witnessed a growth of 6.4 per cent in the quarter ended September, and both food and non-food categories grew as well at 8.7 per cent.

NIQ also said that volume growth in the quarter was 8 per cent higher compared to last year.

“The FMCG industry has witnessed a further reduction in price growth from last quarter and has given a necessary impetus to the spending power of the consumer, this is evident in the Rural markets where there is an uptick in consumption across categories. Overall, cooling of inflation in the country fueled by base effects; a recent decline in unemployment figures, and LPG prices, amongst other factors, have contributed to the willingness of the consumer to spend,” said Satish Pillai, Managing Director, NIQ India.

Consumption is pushed by an increase in the number of units sold across rural, traditional trade and modern trade.

“Unlike other APAC markets, where subdued growths are driven by price hikes, the India story is all about higher consumption. Continuing the gradual trend observed in recent months, rural consumption is witnessing a positive trajectory,” said Roosevelt D’souza, Lead, Customer Success, NIQ India.

Also, in rural markets, consumers are opting for smaller-sized packs while urban markets' average pack sizes turn positive, however, there is a continued preference towards larger packs.

“Rural markets are showing signs of recovery, with consumption picking up during this quarter (Q3 2023) compared to Q3’22. Meanwhile, urban markets are maintaining a stable rate of consumption growth,” NIQ noted in its report.

Modern trade witnessed strong double-digit growth of 19.5 per cent while traditional trade is also on the rise with consumption improving to 7.5 per cent in the period, which is up from 6.2 per cent in the April-June quarter.

Growth in the food sector was driven by products falling on an impulse which include categories like salty snacks, chocolates and confectionery, and in habit-forming categories like biscuits, tea and coffee, etc.

Small manufacturers are experiencing faster growth rates in non-food categories when compared to their large counterparts while in foods, large players are growing faster in volume than small players.

Local brands have been able to capture market share as prices of raw material are lower, making it easier for them to manufacture and sell FMCG products at lower prices.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ITC both pointed out after announcing their September quarter results that regional brands have gained momentum.

According to HUL’s investor presentation, in August the market value growth of regional players in the last three months compared to last year in tea was 1.4 times that of large brands and in detergents, regional brands gained six times faster in the same period.

The country’s largest consumer goods manufacturer had pointed out this issue even in the quarter ended June and had then said that regional players in tea grew 1.6 times faster than national brands in the three months ended May compared to last year and three times faster in detergents compared to last year.

On the market share front, the maker of Rin detergent continues to witness pressures at the mass end.