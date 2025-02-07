India's fuel demand in January rises 3.2% to 20.49 million tonnes

India's fuel demand in January rose 3.2 per cent compared with the same month in 2024, government data showed on Friday.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, rose to 20.49 million metric tons, data from the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were down 0.3 per cent compared to last month at 3.3 million tons.

Diesel consumption declined nearly 4 per cent from the previous month at 7.74 million tons.