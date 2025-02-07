RBI rate cut: Real estate firms expect mid-housing segments to thrive

Real estate industry leaders expect the repo rate cut of 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to boost housing demand, particularly in the mid-housing segment.

Realtors are banking on the rate cut, along with the revised income tax slabs and the "SWAMIH 2" fund of Rs 15,000 crore announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget on February 1.

Industry leaders believe that the rate cut, resulting in lower borrowing costs for buyers and reduced financing costs for developers, will enhance demand and accelerate the construction of new projects, benefiting all stakeholders in the sector.

“For the real estate sector, this development is a significant boost, particularly for affordable and mid-segment housing, where demand is steadily rising. Lower borrowing costs will further enhance home loan affordability, bringing the dream of homeownership closer for many aspiring buyers. Additionally, this move is likely to regenerate investments in the real estate sector, providing the much-needed motivation to sustain its growth,” said Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, director of the group promoter’s office and managing director, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate.

“Combined with the tax benefits announced in the FY26 budget for the middle class, this policy change will boost sales velocity. Thus, lowered interest rates will further nudge homebuyers to buy an ownership home with an upgraded lifestyle,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman of the National Real Estate Development Council and co-founder and managing director of Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group.

Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of NCR-based Signature Global (India), said, “For real estate, a rate cut after such a long period is a significant boost. Historically, reduced interest rates have triggered an upswing in housing demand, benefiting both homebuyers and developers. Additionally, improved credit access will support developers in securing funding for project execution, ensuring steady supply and timely deliveries.”

Previously, the RBI cut the repo rate in March 2020 by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent. In its December 2024 monetary policy committee meeting, the central bank reduced the cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points to 4 per cent in an attempt to enhance liquidity.

Girish Kousgi, managing director and chief executive officer at PNB Housing Finance, said, “Lower interest rates directly enhance affordability, making home loans more accessible for aspiring homeowners and first-time buyers.”

However, industry stakeholders also cautioned about the depreciating rupee, lenders’ ability to pass on the benefits of the rate cut to end users, and rising property prices.

According to Anarock Research, 2024 saw average housing prices rise by 13–30 per cent in the top seven Indian cities. The average price stood at approximately Rs 8,590 per square foot—a collective increase of 21 per cent annually.

Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group, believes that the rate cut may be less effective if rising property prices persist alongside high inflation. “Also, it remains to be seen if banks pass on the full benefit to borrowers in a timely and seamless manner,” he added.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said, “Overall, the RBI’s rate cut is a balanced approach to supporting growth while managing inflation and liquidity concerns, though the central bank must remain vigilant about the impact of the depreciating rupee.”

The rupee hit a closing low of 87.58 against the United States dollar on Thursday, February 6.

Shrinivas Rao, FRICS, chief executive officer of Vestian, said, “It (the rate cut) is likely to buoy the real estate sector with expectations of major banks trimming mortgage rates. However, it is also expected to exert downward pressure on the rupee in international markets, barring foreign investments.”

Additionally, industry leaders expect more rate cuts in upcoming RBI meetings. Ashish Puravankara, managing director of Puravankara, a Bengaluru-headquartered real estate company, said, “With control of inflation, we expect more cuts in the upcoming meetings, further boosting demand, especially in mid-segment housing.”

India’s inflation rate stood at 5.22 per cent in December 2024. The RBI has projected an inflation rate of 4.2 per cent for the financial year FY26.