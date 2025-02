Food aggregator platform Zomato maintains its dominant position in the food delivery market. The company enjoys a strong 58 per cent market share, outpacing its rival Swiggy having 42 per cent share. Zomato’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,405 crore compared to Swiggy's Rs 3,993 crore, according to the Q3FY25 results.

In the quick commerce space, Zomato-backed Blinkit leads with 1,007 dark stores, followed by Zepto and Instamart which have over 900 and 705 dark stores respectively.