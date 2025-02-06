Stalin inaugurates Tata Power arm's Tirunelveli solar cell and module unit

TP Solar Ltd, Tata Power’s solar manufacturing arm and a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, has achieved a significant milestone in its renewable energy journey with the inauguration of its 4.3 gigawatt (GW) solar cell and module manufacturing facility at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. This is considered India’s largest single-location solar manufacturing facility.

The new 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant is equipped with cutting-edge TOPCon and Mono PERC technologies. Designed to meet India’s growing renewable energy demand, it will produce high-efficiency solar cells and modules, contributing significantly to the country’s clean energy transition. The plant was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin.

“We are immensely proud to launch this advanced solar manufacturing facility, which is a testament to Tata Power’s commitment to building a sustainable and self-reliant India. Not only does it showcase innovative technology, but it also plays a crucial role in community development by creating job opportunities, with 80 per cent of the workforce comprising women. We look forward to continuing our contribution to Tamil Nadu’s economic growth and India’s clean energy transition," said Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer, Tata Power.

This facility not only strengthens India’s solar manufacturing capabilities but also reinforces Tata Power’s vision of driving sustainable growth and innovation in the renewable energy sector. By creating local employment, empowering women, and promoting green entrepreneurship, it is poised to become a catalyst for Tamil Nadu’s economic development and India’s clean energy transformation. The solar cells and modules produced at the Tamil Nadu facility will initially cater to the company's ongoing projects, further strengthening its supply chain. With an eye on future expansion, Tata Power also plans to explore opportunities for wider market distribution.

In addition to the Tirunelveli plant, the company also operates a world-class manufacturing facility established in 1992 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology, has a production capacity of 682 MW for solar modules and 530 MW for solar cells. Tata Power remains committed to contributing to the nation’s journey towards energy security and a net-zero carbon future.