Home / Industry / News / India's gems and jewellery exports declined 31% in October, says GJEPC

India's gems and jewellery exports declined 31% in October, says GJEPC

The overall exports of the sector stood at $3,122.52 million (Rs 26,237.1 crore) in October 2024, showed the data released by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council

gold, jewellery
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 7:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's gems and jewellery exports declined by 30.57 per cent in October to $2,168.05 million (Rs 19,172.890 crore) compared to the same period of previous year, according to industry body GJEPC.

The overall exports of the sector stood at $3,122.52 million (Rs 26,237.1 crore) in October 2024, showed the data released by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

"The decline in overall exports in October was mainly due to demand being pushed forward before the US tariff was implemented. Most of the stocking up for the festivals took place before August 27, therefore, in October the demand was down. The decline in gold and silver exports is triggered by volatile bullion prices," GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali told PTI.

However, he added that in November the exports are expected to pick up again as the Chinese markets are slowly recovering and there will be Christmas demand in other key markets.

Exports of cut and polished diamonds witnessed a decline of 26.97 per cent at $1,025.99 million (Rs 9,071.41 crore) in October compared to $1,404.85 million (Rs 11,806.45 crore) recorded in the same period of previous year.

Shipments of polished lab-grown diamonds in October also dipped by 34.90 per cent to $94.37 million (Rs 834.45 crore) against $144.96 million (Rs 1,218.25 crore) in the corresponding month of the previous year.

Gold jewellery exports also dropped by 28.4 per cent to $850.15 million (Rs 7,520.34 crore) compared to $1,187.34 million (Rs 9,975.17 crore) in the same period of previous year.

Similarly, exports of coloured gemstones during April-October saw a decline of 3.21 per cent to $250.14 million (in Rs 2,173.08 crore) from $258.42 million (Rs 2,163.52 crore) of shipments registered in the year-ago period.

Silver jewellery exports during October dipped by 16 per cent to $121.37 million (Rs 1,072.81 crore) compared to $145.05 million (Rs 1,219.01 crore) in the same period of 2024, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US tariffs hit Indian toy exporters as orders drop, buyers shift markets

Google to lift India's data hub plan above $15 billion, says Naidu

DPDP rules notified: Digital privacy law a reality after 14 years

Chevron, Phillips 66, Total win India's first US LPG import tender: Report

Premium

DPDP rules implementation: Demand for consent managers likely to rise

Topics :Gems and jewellery exportjewellery marketGJEPC

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story