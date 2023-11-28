India's IT spend to reach $124.6 billion in 2024, up 10.7%: Gartner

India's IT spending is projected to total $124.6 billion in 2024, an increase of 10.7 per cent from 2023, according to the latest forecast by Gartner . This follows flat growth (-0.5 per cent) in 2023. The growth will be driven by software, IT services, and devices.

The most significant increase in spending, when compared year-on-year, is in the devices and IT services segment. Gartner predicts that spending on devices will be 10 per cent in 2024, up from a negative growth of -7 per cent in 2023. Similarly, IT services, which grew by 6.5 per cent in 2023, are expected to grow by 14.6 per cent in 2024.

“Indian organisations are expected to invest in AI and automation during this time, as a strategic effort to improve operational efficiency and address the ongoing shortage of IT talent. However, it is not until 2025 that GenAI will begin to carve its place in IT budgeting amongst Indian organisations,” said Naveen Mishra, Vice President, Team Manager at Gartner, in a media briefing.

The trend in India's IT spending is similar to global trends. Gartner has predicted that overall IT growth will be 8 per cent for 2024, compared to 3.5 per cent in 2023. IT services will see a growth of 10.4 per cent in 2024, up from single-digit growth of 7.3 per cent in 2023.

However, generative AI, which has been the subject of much discussion, will not be a major factor in spending until 2025. “In 2023 and 2024, very little IT spending will be tied to GenAI,” said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished Vice President Analyst at Gartner. “However, organisations are continuing to invest in AI and automation to increase operational efficiency and bridge IT talent gaps,” he added.

Mishra also noted that while investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) will contribute to IT spending growth in India, their impacts on IT spending levels will not be evident until 2025. “GenAI will account for a small portion of IT spending through 2024,” Mishra stated.

The positive news is that devices, which include phones, smartphones, laptops, and PCs, will see a comeback. “The growth in devices will be driven by a number of product launches expected in 2024. This will be driven by consumers' need to refresh their devices, especially phones. Enterprises are also in refresh cycles, but that will still be a smaller part,” Mishra added.