India's pet care industry to touch Rs 10K cr by 2028: Godrej Pet Care chief

India’s pet care industry has the potential to touch Rs 10,000 crore by 2028, up from around Rs 6,000 crore now, said a top executive of Godrej Pet Care (GPC). Godrej Pet Care, a subsidiary of Godrej Consumer Products, had forayed into the pet care segment recently and is planning to invest around Rs 500 crore over the next five years.

Early this month, GPC entered Tamil Nadu with Godrej Ninja—a pet care brand offering scientifically formulated pet food for dogs, designed to enhance gut health and immunity. “The Indian pet care market has the potential to touch the Rs 10,000-crore mark by 2028,” said Robert Menzies, chief executive officer of GPC. “India has the third-largest pet population in the world, with 32 million pets in households (a significant portion being dogs). However, calorie conversion in the country is only around 4–5 per cent, versus 25–30 per cent in China and over 80 per cent in the United States. Hence, the potential in India is huge,” Menzies added.

Formed in 2024, GPC is built on a strong foundation of expertise from Godrej Agrovet, India's leading producer of animal feed, which brings cutting-edge knowledge in animal nutrition and manufacturing to the table. Backed by Godrej Consumer Products’ legacy of marketing excellence and innovation, GPC is committed to delivering exceptional products that not only meet the highest standards but also create a brand that consumers will come to trust and love over time. “Godrej Pet Care represents a long-term commitment from the Godrej Industries Group to build a world-class business in the exciting, high-growth space of Indian pet care. The business brings together the animal nutrition expertise of Godrej Agrovet with the marketing muscle of Godrej Consumer Products, all under the trusted brand of Godrej. Godrej Ninja is the first brand launch under the GPC umbrella, offering healthy dog food at an accessible price point. Tamil Nadu is a key market for pet food, with approximately 2–3 million pet parent households. It is a very important state for Godrej’s consumer business, and we are thrilled to be launching here as a first step towards nationwide expansion,” he added.