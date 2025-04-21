IT companies using AI, GenAI to reduce client costs as budgets squeeze

For Indian information technology (IT) services companies, artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) have yet to secure large deals. However, they are being increasingly leveraged to reduce costs and enhance project efficiency. This, in turn, is allowing clients to reinvest some of those savings into more discretionary initiatives—even amid a volatile macroeconomic environment.

This marks a shift in how cost savings are achieved in traditional IT projects, popularly known as the run-side. Over the last three years, this has gained traction as traditional cost-saving techniques such as labour arbitrage and standardisation of IT processes lose relevance.

Enterprises across verticals have come to realise that unless technologies such as AI and GenAI are baked into projects, the desired cost savings will not emerge—a trend that IT services executives say has become part of all discussions.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) chief executive K Krithivasan said that while traditional cost optimisation deals are back on the table, there are additional factors at play, such as vendor consolidation or AI-led cost optimisation. “In certain deals, AI can help reduce costs. For example, we told one of our customers that they could achieve a 20 per cent cost saving by leveraging AI in a part of their portfolio. In response, they asked us to take on the larger portfolio, implement the same AI solutions, and deliver similar savings across the board,” he told Business Standard. Infosys said most of its clients are looking for significant productivity benefits in areas such as process solving, engineering and customer service. “If you look at Finnacle, we have seen that because the core base is uniform, there is a 20–25 per cent productivity benefit with tools we built on public models. We have 400 AI projects which we are working on and wherever we see a lot of benefits, we share it with the clients,” chief executive Salil Parekh said last week.

Analysts say that enterprises will have to reduce costs, but unlike in the past, they are not banking those savings as they need them to run business transformation programmes. For IT service providers, it is a new challenge of providing definitive savings upfront so that they are in a better position to win new-age deals from the same clients. “That said, sometimes it [the deal] does not always go to the same provider. But that is the price of playing ball in this industry right now. If I have the chance to win discretionary work, which is under pressure, you have got to be able to deliver the savings upfront, which is the tricky part,” Stanton Jones, distinguished analyst at ISG, said in an interaction with Business Standard.

Jones goes on to explain that for banks, pharma and telecom, such savings are not the traditional ones of running a business for less, as they are in their third or fourth generation of agreements. “That has been going on for the last 20 years. It is now about transforming the environment so that it is cheaper to run the business. There is so much expectation of savings and productivity gains from AI, but unless your technology is modernised, you will not get those savings. It is a catch-22 situation,” he added. Wipro, India’s fourth-largest IT services player by revenue, also said it was passing on the benefits to clients wherever applicable.