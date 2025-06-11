India's renewable energy capacity rises 17% to 227 CW in May: Joshi

India's total renewable energy capacity grew 17.13 per cent year-on-year to 226.74 gigawatts (GW) in May, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

"India's #RenewableEnergy sector has witnessed unprecedented growth under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. From solar to wind energy, our nation is paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future!," the Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a post on X.

The renewable energy capacity has surged 17.13 per cent year-on-year to 226.74 GW in May from 193.58 GW in the same month last year, as per the data shared by the minister in his post.