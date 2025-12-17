Despite US tariffs, India's seafood exports jump 21% during April-October

India’s seafood exports recorded strong double-digit growth in the first seven months of the current financial year, even as the sector faced tariff-related headwinds in the United States, according to data shared by the government on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajeev Ranjan Singh, also known as Lallan Singh, said marine product exports rose sharply between April and October 2025 compared with the same period last year.

According to the figures compiled by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics under the Department of Commerce, the value of seafood exports increased by 21 per cent to ₹42,322 crore ($4.87 billion) during the period.

In comparison, exports were valued at ₹35,107.6 crore ($4.20 billion) in the corresponding months of the previous year. Export volumes also expanded during the period, registering a 12 per cent rise from 9.62 lakh metric tonnes to 10.73 lakh metric tonnes. “The government continuously monitors India’s marine product exports and has undertaken several measures to support and enhance the sector’s performance,” Singh said, citing data compiled by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics under the Department of Commerce. He added that despite tariff headwinds, exports “have shown significant growth during the first seven months of the current financial year”.

Engagement with US, FTAs to offset tariff impact Addressing concerns over US tariff measures, the minister said the government remains engaged with all stakeholders to assess the evolving situation and mitigate its impact through a multi-pronged approach. “This includes intensive engagement with the US Government towards a mutually beneficial India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement, immediate relief through RBI’s trade-related measures and the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters, enhancement of domestic demand through next-generation GST reforms, and export-promotion initiatives such as the Export Promotion Mission,” Singh said. He added that the government is also pursuing new free trade agreements and improving the utilisation of existing FTAs. “Through sustained efforts, the number of listed fishery establishments approved for export to the EU and Russia has increased in recent months,” he said.

Policy support drives long-term growth: Singh Singh said sustained policy interventions have helped India’s seafood exports more than double over the past decade. “As a result of various well-thought-out policies and initiatives of the government of India, India’s seafood exports have increased from ₹30,213 crore in 2013–14 to ₹62,408 crore in 2024–25,” he said. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, projects worth ₹21,274.13 crore have been approved over the past five years, with a central share of ₹9,189.74 crore, to support fisheries and aquaculture development, he added. Market diversification and value addition push The minister said the Department of Fisheries, in collaboration with the Marine Products Export Development Authority and other stakeholders, has stepped up engagement with exporters and international partners.