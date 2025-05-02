Home / Industry / News / India set to emerge as 'MICE capital' of world: Tourism minister Shekhawat

India set to emerge as 'MICE capital' of world: Tourism minister Shekhawat

In his address, Shekhawat emphasised that the government and the private exhibition industry have to "work together" to make India "a centre of MICE tourism"

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gajendra, Shekhawat
"We urge the government to declare October 1 as 'National MICE Day' to further boost the morale of this industry," Shekhawat added.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 8:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Emphasising on the construction of state-of-the art exhibition and conference complexes in various parts of the country, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said India is all set to emerge as the "MICE capital" of the world.

MICE or 'Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions' refers to business and tourism driven by mega events.

"After 2014, India has shown a tremendous growth curve in infrastructure, be it the construction of roads spanning over 1,50,000 km, new railway stations, semi high-speed trains, inland waterways and more than 150 operational airports. All these have contributed to India's prowess with regard to MICE events," Shekhawat said.

"The confidence was also built following India's hosting of the G20 Summit. The entire world is now looking at India with awe and curiosity. In times to come, India will emerge as the MICE capital of the world," the minister said.

Shekhawat was addressing a gathering at the inaugural session of a two-day event -- 'Seminar on India: The Land of Exponential Growth' -- organised here by the Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA), the apex body of the exhibition industry in the country.

New segments of tourism are getting developed, in which MICE tourism is the most important and the fastest-growing segment in the country, he said.

Exhibition and conference infrastructure, which have come up across the nation, including in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur and even small cities, post the G20 meets, indicate that India is "standing at the threshold of strong possibilities for this sector," a statement issued by the tourism ministry quoted Shekhawat as saying.

Also Read

60% tourists cancel Kashmir travel plans after Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam attack triggers mass cancellations of trips from eastern India

India's heritage site footfall up 19% since 2019, ticket revenue down 2.83%

Indians turn to spiritual travel: Allahabad, Varanasi searches soar 200%

India's sustainable tourism market to touch $216 mn: MakeMyTrip founder

In his address, Shekhawat emphasised that the government and the private exhibition industry have to "work together" to make India "a centre of MICE tourism".

Several events happening globally can be calendarised and brought to India, he said.

Besides being a destination, the country is also becoming a big exhibition and conference hub with planned expansion in road, aviation and railway sectors along with expansion of the conference and exhibition segment, he said, adding, "The country has a great future for economic growth."  About 700 leading industry players and decision-makers from the exhibition sector are expected to attend the two-day event hosted at the Bharat Mandapam.

"The event acts as a one of its kind, meaningful platform for business networking, knowledge exchange, and discussions on the emerging trends shaping our industry's future," Sooraj Dhawan, president, Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA), said.

"We urge the government to declare October 1 as 'National MICE Day' to further boost the morale of this industry," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Time spent on gaming grows 30%, 18-30 ages dominate India's market

Premium

GenZ pushes hospitality firms to expand with unique travel experiences

Premium

Videos perform better than static photo posts, says Instagram's Mosseri

India-Denmark renew energy cooperation pact to boost net-zero emission

India advocates for international financing mechanism to manage waste

Topics :Gajendra Singh ShekhawatIndian tourismTouriststourism sector

First Published: May 02 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story