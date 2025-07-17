Irdai panel flags risks in merging insurers with non-insurance firms

A panel set up by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has advised against allowing mergers between insurance companies and non-insurance businesses, CNBC-TV18 reported. The panel, led by former State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara, flagged potential risks to policyholders if such mergers are permitted.

The Khara-led panel submitted a confidential report to Irdai, warning that such mergers could pose potential risks to policyholders, the news report said.

Panel to draft FDI reform plan

In February 2025, the Irdai formed a seven-member committee to evaluate proposed changes to the Insurance Act, 1938. The panel was formed to draft a framework for implementing these amendments, the news agency PTI had reported.

Among the key proposals was raising the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector to 100 per cent. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in her Union Budget on February 1 that the increased limit would apply to companies that invest the entire premium in India. “The current guardrails and conditionalities associated with foreign investment will be reviewed and simplified,” she said. The committee includes former ICICI Prudential Life MD and CEO NS Kannan, ex-United India CMD Girish Radhakrishnan, former Irdai member Rakesh Joshi, former RBI Executive Director Saurabh Sinha, MFIN MD and CEO Alok Misra, and legal expert L Vishwanathan.

Revamp may allow full FDI, expansion The revised Insurance Act is expected to include provisions related to 100 per cent FDI, composite licences, increased penetration, and entry of new players. The committee will recommend regulatory frameworks and rules to operationalise these changes. To implement these reforms, amendments are also expected in the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, and the Irdai Act, 1999. Irdai sets up panels for oversight The insurance regulator has constituted panels comprising its whole-time members to investigate regulatory violations by insurance companies and intermediaries. This move was approved during the 132nd meeting of the authority, Irdai said in a statement issued on Tuesday.