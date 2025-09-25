Home / Industry / News / India's smartphone exports grow 39% in August, US shipments double: ICEA

India's smartphone exports grow 39% in August, US shipments double: ICEA

ICEA said that in the first five months of FY26, smartphone shipments to the US reached $8.43 billion, up from $2.88 billion in the same period of FY25, nearly a three-fold increase

smartphones
The April-August figure for the US already accounts for almost 80 per cent of the total US exports in FY25, which stood at ₹10.56 billion, ICEA said. Representational Image
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 7:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s smartphone exports grew 39 per cent to about $1.53 billion in August 2025 compared with the same month last year, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA). It also added that shipments to the US more than doubled in the same period, reported PTI.
 
In the first five months of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), smartphone shipments to the United States (US) reached $8.43 billion, up from $2.88 billion in the same period of FY25, nearly a three-fold increase, the smartphone and electronics association said. The April-August figure for the US already accounts for almost 80 per cent of the total US exports in FY25, which stood at ₹10.56 billion, it added.

ICEA refutes claims of a drop in exports

“Smartphone exports in August 2025, in contrast to the claims made, have increased by 39 per cent from $1.09 billion in August 2024 to $1.53 billion in August 2025. Further, exports to the US more than doubled, increasing by 148 per cent, from $388 million in August 2024 to $965 million in August 2025,” the ICEA said in a press release.
 
The "claims" mentioned in the ICEA release were made by the think tank GTRI, which stated that smartphone exports to the US fell 58 per cent, from $2.29 billion in May to $964.8 million in August. It added that the decline is “alarming and counterintuitive,” noting that there are no tariffs on smartphones. 

Aug-Sept are slowest months for smartphone exports: ICEA

In contrast to the clams, the ICEA noted that August and early September are traditionally the slowest months for smartphone exports. Data from the past five years shows shipments are usually lowest during this period, a pattern the association attributed to the timing of new model launches.
 
According to ICEA, companies introduce new smartphone models in late September and October ahead of the festive season. This results in reduced international purchases during August, as global buyers wait for the new models. Even the demand for older models drops, as discounts typically accompany new launches, the association said.
 
“Finally, during September and early October, depending on Diwali and the dates of festivals in India, exports drop till early to mid-October since companies divert production to serve the peak in domestic festival-led consumption,” ICEA added. Exports generally pick up after Diwali, driven by international demand linked to Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas, and New Year sales.
 
The industry body also highlighted the sector’s performance over the past five years, noting that since the implementation of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, smartphone exports have risen from 167th place in FY15 to India’s largest export by HS code in FY25.
 
ICEA emphasised that recent commentary on smartphone exports had “drawn improper conclusions… by cherry-picking data, leading to wrong inferences and without proper context".  (With inputs from PTI.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Lenders ask Vedanta, Adani to revise Jaiprakash bids, detail funding plans

NPPA extends knee implant price ceiling till November 2025 amid review

Thomas Cook India partners with Blinkit to deliver forex cards in minutes

Govt aims to make India global hub for green energy, hydrogen export: Joshi

Topics :smartphones marketsmartphoneIndia exportsIndian exportsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story