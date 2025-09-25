India's smartphone exports grow 39% in August, US shipments double: ICEA

India’s smartphone exports grew 39 per cent to about $1.53 billion in August 2025 compared with the same month last year, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA). It also added that shipments to the US more than doubled in the same period, reported PTI.

In the first five months of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), smartphone shipments to the United States (US) reached $8.43 billion, up from $2.88 billion in the same period of FY25, nearly a three-fold increase, the smartphone and electronics association said. The April-August figure for the US already accounts for almost 80 per cent of the total US exports in FY25, which stood at ₹10.56 billion, it added.

ALSO READ: Smartphone exports to US decline 58% to $964.8 million: GTRI report ICEA refutes claims of a drop in exports “Smartphone exports in August 2025, in contrast to the claims made, have increased by 39 per cent from $1.09 billion in August 2024 to $1.53 billion in August 2025. Further, exports to the US more than doubled, increasing by 148 per cent, from $388 million in August 2024 to $965 million in August 2025,” the ICEA said in a press release. ALSO READ: Record shipments, powered by PLI: Smartphone exports cross ₹1 trn in 5 mths The "claims" mentioned in the ICEA release were made by the think tank GTRI, which stated that smartphone exports to the US fell 58 per cent, from $2.29 billion in May to $964.8 million in August. It added that the decline is “alarming and counterintuitive,” noting that there are no tariffs on smartphones.

Aug-Sept are slowest months for smartphone exports: ICEA In contrast to the clams, the ICEA noted that August and early September are traditionally the slowest months for smartphone exports. Data from the past five years shows shipments are usually lowest during this period, a pattern the association attributed to the timing of new model launches. According to ICEA, companies introduce new smartphone models in late September and October ahead of the festive season. This results in reduced international purchases during August, as global buyers wait for the new models. Even the demand for older models drops, as discounts typically accompany new launches, the association said.

“Finally, during September and early October, depending on Diwali and the dates of festivals in India, exports drop till early to mid-October since companies divert production to serve the peak in domestic festival-led consumption,” ICEA added. Exports generally pick up after Diwali, driven by international demand linked to Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas, and New Year sales. The industry body also highlighted the sector’s performance over the past five years, noting that since the implementation of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, smartphone exports have risen from 167th place in FY15 to India’s largest export by HS code in FY25.