Thomas Cook India partners with Blinkit to deliver forex cards in minutes

Thomas Cook India has partnered with quick-commerce firm Blinkit to deliver borderless multi-currency cards in minutes and strengthen its digital distribution channel.

With consumers expecting swiftness, speed, and convenience, Thomas Cook India aims to build a digital ecosystem to cater to its customers and enhance its digital distribution channels, said Deepesh Verma, executive vice-president, foreign exchange and payment solutions, Thomas Cook India.

Through this collaboration, Blinkit will provide doorstep delivery of Thomas Cook’s Borderless Travel Card (for leisure travellers) and Study Buddy (for students) in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Verma added that customers will get a blank forex card within ten minutes, after which they can either complete the KYC process by going to Thomas Cook India’s nearest branch or opt for a virtual KYC process. The required amount on the card can then be loaded through a link provided by the company.

He further added that in the coming years, the company plans to expand this service to other metro and tier-II and III cities. Currently, Thomas Cook India has 140 branches across 70 cities. Additionally, the company plans to expand its digital penetration in the forex segment, which is currently around 20–25 per cent. Thomas Cook India anticipates growing this segment to 35 per cent in the coming years, Verma added. On Wednesday, Delphi World Money announced that it had acquired a substantial equity stake, along with management control, in Ebix Travels, an online travel services firm within the Ebix Group. Through this move, Delphi World Money expects to expand beyond its financial services business and transform into a comprehensive travel ecosystem.

This comes at a time when there has been a growing appetite among Indian travellers for international locations, with outbound travel numbers reaching 8.44 million in the April–June quarter compared with 7.59 million in the January–March quarter, according to the Quarterly Tourism Snapshot released by the Ministry of Tourism. India’s foreign exchange earnings stood at $6.02 billion in the April–June quarter. “A few years back, travellers would carry around 70 per cent in cash and 30 per cent in cards. This trend has completely reversed, especially post-pandemic. In 2025, travellers have around 60–65 per cent of the amount in card and about 30–35 per cent in cash,” Verma noted.