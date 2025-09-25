Govt aims to make India global hub for green energy, hydrogen export: Joshi

The government is targeting to make India a global hub for production, utilisation, and export of green energy, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

The Minister for New and Renewable Energy made the remarks in a virtual address to the World Hydrogen India conference organised by S&P Global Commodity Insights in the national capital.

India has achieved the goal of having 50 per cent of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil resources five years ahead of schedule, Joshi said.

"This phenomenal growth in renewables has set the stage for our next target, making India a global hub for the production, utilisation, and export of green energy," he said.