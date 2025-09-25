Home / Industry / News / Lenders ask Vedanta, Adani to revise Jaiprakash bids, detail funding plans

Lenders ask Vedanta, Adani to revise Jaiprakash bids, detail funding plans

Lenders have asked Vedanta, Adani and other suitors for Jaiprakash Associates to submit revised bids and prove funding strength amid debt and asset viability concerns

The cement division is running at just 5 per cent of capacity in FY25, down from 24 per cent four years earlier, underscoring severe underutilisation and impairment risk, according to Viceroy.
Dev ChatterjeeRuchika Chitravanshi Mumbai/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
The contest for bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) is set to intensify as Vedanta Ltd, Adani Group and other suitors were asked to submit revised bids by Thursday evening and detail how they intend to finance the purchase, people familiar with the matter said.
 
Vedanta had topped an earlier online auction with a ₹12,505-crore offer for the company’s assets, about ₹250 crore ahead of Adani’s fair value bid. Other players are also expected to return with improved terms, the people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private.
 
Lenders are seeking greater clarity on funding after US-based short seller Viceroy Research questioned Vedanta’s balance-sheet strength and liquidity. The company has been under pressure from high debt levels and dividend commitments.
 
Adani, meanwhile, is expected to table a more aggressive bid for JAL, whose businesses span cement, real estate and engineering projects. The Noida-based company was pushed into bankruptcy court after defaulting on loans of about ₹59,000 crore. 
 
Analysts remain sceptical about the appeal of JAL’s portfolio. Viceroy Research has argued that Jaiprakash Associates’ disparate operations lack synergies and are structurally difficult to turn around. Its construction arm — focused on dams, hydropower and highways in India, Nepal and Bhutan — has seen profitability collapse, with return on assets falling to 0.6 per cent in 2025 from a five-year average of 2.5 per cent.
 
The cement division is running at just 5 per cent of capacity in FY25, down from 24 per cent four years earlier, underscoring severe underutilisation and impairment risk, according to Viceroy. The real estate arm — including Jaypee Greens Sports City and luxury housing projects — has absorbed nearly ₹19,716 crore in investments, of which about ₹16,000 crore remains stranded. The real estate division is also litigating with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, which earlier this year cancelled JAL’s allotment of 1,085 hectares at the Sports City SDZ over stalled development at the site.
 
For now, the lenders’ evaluation hinges not only on bid values but also on proof of funding, with final offers expected to set the stage for one of India’s most closely watched distressed-asset battles.
 
Vedanta and Adani did not comment on their bids.

Topics :Jaypee GroupJaypee AssociatesVedanta Adani

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

