Home / Industry / News / India, Sweden launch 7 projects to drive decarbonisation in steel, cement

India, Sweden launch 7 projects to drive decarbonisation in steel, cement

As India advances towards its 2070 net-zero target, reducing emissions from these sectors will be essential to support the country's infrastructure development and long-term climate ambitions

Tata Steel, Tata Steel Wales (Photo: Reuters)
India and Sweden partner on seven projects to decarbonise domestic steel and cement sectors. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Leading Indian companies like Tata Steel have joined hands with Swedish technology innovators to launch seven projects to drive decarbonisation in the domestic steel and cement sectors.

As India advances towards its 2070 net-zero target, reducing emissions from these hard-to-abate sectors will be essential to support the country's infrastructure development, industrial growth, and long-term climate ambitions, a press statement has said.

The projects include using hydrogen in rotary kilns for steelmaking, recycling steel slag to produce green cement, and deploying AI to support cement decarbonisation.

Seven innovative projects have been selected to conduct pre-pilot feasibility studies in India under the Lead IT industry transition partnership, with funding from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and the Swedish Energy Agency, the statement said.

Leading Indian and global companies, research institutes, and technology innovators are driving these seven decarbonisation projects for India's steel and cement sectors.

The key participants include Tata Steel, JK Cement, Ambuja Cements Ltd, Jindal Steel , Prism Johnson, Cemvision along with Swedish technology leaders Kanthal and Swerim.

India's top institutes IIT Bombay, IIT-ISM Dhanbad, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Hyderabad and Datta Meghe College of Engineering are partners in these seven projects, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vietnamese major Vingroup plans $3 billion investment in Telangana

Thali costs drop 13% on-year, led by benign input prices: Report

Premium

Academic AI seldom reaches mkt: Wadhwani AI CEO Shekar Sivasubramanian

Agilitas Sports buys Virat Kohli's One8; cricketer joins as investor

Premium

Realty faces execution pressure as developers expand launch pipelines

Topics :Tata SteelSweden Indiadomestic steel sectorJK CementAmbuja Cements

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story