Indian employees crave recognition and openness at work, says report

Recognition from senior leaders and openness at work are the most important factors in fostering a positive workplace culture, with 63 per cent of employees emphasizing on the value of acknowledgement from leadership, a report said on Thursday.

Over 63 per cent of employees interviewed said they value acknowledgement from leadership, indicating that it also plays a key role in boosting morale, said a report by global job site Indeed.

The report revealed that 62 per cent of employees said they feel happier when their efforts are appreciated by their team and 58 per cent stressed on the importance of having their opinions and ideas welcomed by their immediate colleagues, it added.

These forms of validation and inclusion help build confidence and contribute to a more supportive, collaborative work environment, empowering employees to thrive, the report added.

"It's clear that acknowledgement and a safe, open environment are at the heart of a thriving workplace. Employees want to feel that their voices are heard and that their contributions matter. Companies that make recognition and inclusion core to their culture will be better positioned to attract, retain, and inspire a motivated workforce. Addressing these areas is not just good for employee well-being'?it's good for business," Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar commented.

The report is based on interviews of 3,005 people from across the country, of which 30 per cent were C-Suite Executives and 70 per cent were employees.

It further revealed that an open environment that values creativity boosts satisfaction and helps manage workplace stress.

More From This Section

Nearly 64 per cent of employees said their companies promote creative thinking, helping them feel more connected, while 61 per cent appreciated the freedom to express themselves openly, feeling more engaged in workplaces that foster idea-sharing and inclusion, said the report.

By encouraging open communication, recognising achievements, and fostering creativity, companies can deepen employees' connection to their roles and nurture a thriving workplace culture, it noted.

ip, indicating that it also plays a key role in boosting morale, said a report by global job site Indeed.

The report revealed that 62 per cent of employees said they feel happier when their efforts are appreciated by their team and 58 per cent stressed on the importance of having their opinions and ideas welcomed by their immediate colleagues, it added.

These forms of validation and inclusion help build confidence and contribute to a more supportive, collaborative work environment, empowering employees to thrive, the report added.

"It's clear that acknowledgement and a safe, open environment are at the heart of a thriving workplace. Employees want to feel that their voices are heard and that their contributions matter. Companies that make recognition and inclusion core to their culture will be better positioned to attract, retain, and inspire a motivated workforce. Addressing these areas is not just good for employee well-being'?it's good for business," Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar commented.

The report is based on interviews of 3,005 people from across the country, of which 30 per cent were C-Suite Executives and 70 per cent were employees.

It further revealed that an open environment that values creativity boosts satisfaction and helps manage workplace stress.

Nearly 64 per cent of employees said their companies promote creative thinking, helping them feel more connected, while 61 per cent appreciated the freedom to express themselves openly, feeling more engaged in workplaces that foster idea-sharing and inclusion, said the report.

By encouraging open communication, recognising achievements, and fostering creativity, companies can deepen employees' connection to their roles and nurture a thriving workplace culture, it noted.