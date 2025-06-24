Home / Industry / News / No sign of panic among Indian exporters; shift to Cape of Good Hope route

No sign of panic among Indian exporters; shift to Cape of Good Hope route

Despite Iran-Israel instability, exporters report no disruption in trade as 96 per cent of India's container traffic shifts to the Cape of Good Hope route

trade, tariffs, container vessel
premium
Iran controls the northern side of the Strait of Hormuz, a passage that handles a significant share of global trade. “Already 96 per cent of the container traffic is taking this route.
Sohini DasShine Jacob
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid uncertainties over the Iran–Israel ceasefire, Indian exporters remain largely unpanicked, indicating that most of their shipments have so far remained unaffected. Nearly 96 per cent of India’s container traffic has already shifted to the Cape of Good Hope route.
 
From automobile majors like Bajaj to textile exporters, almost all sectors are now targeting the US, European and African markets via this alternative route, amid ongoing instability in West Asia. According to industry players, the minimal Indian cargo still navigating through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea has not faced any disruption so far.
 
“We have already started an increase in freight to Europe, Latin America and Africa. There will be delays in shipping schedules, by around 10 days, due to re-routing through the Cape of Good Hope,” said Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto. However, automakers fear a possible rise in freight and insurance rates. 
 
Iran controls the northern side of the Strait of Hormuz, a passage that handles a significant share of global trade. “Already 96 per cent of the container traffic is taking this route. We are not facing any issue at this point. The Cape of Good Hope takes some extra time. However, the freight rates to Europe are also down compared to what they were a year ago,” said Sunil Vaswani, executive director, Container Shipping Lines Association.
 
While shipments to Europe, the US and Africa remain unaffected, the only concern for the Indian industry is the West Asia market. “As far as the Indian textile industry is concerned, we are not facing any impact at all, as West Asia’s share of our exports is minuscule. For the three major consumers—the US, Europe and the UK—we are already taking the Cape of Good Hope,” said Elangovan Viswanathan, president, Buying Agents Association in the textile sector, and managing director, SNQS Internationals.
 
To tap the West Asian market, the Indian industry is exploring alternate ports such as Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the Gulf of Oman and Salalah in Oman. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Agnikul, GalaxEye, ePlane Co among 10 Indian startups on WEF list

Arbour Investments commits ₹105 cr to ELV for Whitefield projects

Premium

Epsilon to challenge China's dominance in EV battery cell materials

Premium

Taxi aggregators shift revenue model, but vehicle numbers a cause of worry

Housing affordability in H1 CY25 improves as RBI cuts interest rate: Report

Topics :tradeWest AsiaExports

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story