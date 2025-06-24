No sign of panic among Indian exporters; shift to Cape of Good Hope route

Amid uncertainties over the Iran–Israel ceasefire, Indian exporters remain largely unpanicked, indicating that most of their shipments have so far remained unaffected. Nearly 96 per cent of India’s container traffic has already shifted to the Cape of Good Hope route.

From automobile majors like Bajaj to textile exporters, almost all sectors are now targeting the US, European and African markets via this alternative route, amid ongoing instability in West Asia. According to industry players, the minimal Indian cargo still navigating through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea has not faced any disruption so far.

We have already started an increase in freight to Europe, Latin America and Africa. There will be delays in shipping schedules, by around 10 days, due to re-routing through the Cape of Good Hope," said Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto. However, automakers fear a possible rise in freight and insurance rates.

Iran controls the northern side of the Strait of Hormuz, a passage that handles a significant share of global trade. “Already 96 per cent of the container traffic is taking this route. We are not facing any issue at this point. The Cape of Good Hope takes some extra time. However, the freight rates to Europe are also down compared to what they were a year ago,” said Sunil Vaswani, executive director, Container Shipping Lines Association. While shipments to Europe, the US and Africa remain unaffected, the only concern for the Indian industry is the West Asia market. “As far as the Indian textile industry is concerned, we are not facing any impact at all, as West Asia’s share of our exports is minuscule. For the three major consumers—the US, Europe and the UK—we are already taking the Cape of Good Hope,” said Elangovan Viswanathan, president, Buying Agents Association in the textile sector, and managing director, SNQS Internationals.