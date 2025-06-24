Home / Industry / News / Agnikul, GalaxEye, ePlane Co among 10 Indian startups on WEF list

Agnikul, GalaxEye, ePlane Co among 10 Indian startups on WEF list

Indian startups in AI, space tech, energy and data analytics make it to WEF's 2025 top 100 list, affirming India's rising presence in deep-tech innovation

Startups, Indian startups
Image: Shutterstock
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 7:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ten Indian startups working on cutting-edge technologies—from artificial intelligence and space tech to data analytics and sustainability—have made it to the World Economic Forum’s prestigious list of the top 100 emerging companies for 2025. The annual list by WEF highlights the most promising global innovators shaping the future across sectors.
 
These startups include Equal, GalaxEye, Agnikul, CynLr, Dezy, Digantara, Exponent Energy, Freight Tiger, SolarSquare, and The ePlane Co.
 
Shreya Mishra, co-founder of SolarSquare, said: “At SolarSquare, our mission is to build India’s most trusted residential solar brand. Our full-stack integrated approach is designed to make rooftop solar reliable and hassle-free.” The company has already solarised almost 30,000 homes through its platform and aims to double the count to nearly 60,000 by the end of 2025. 
 
Notably, four portfolio companies of deep-tech investor Speciale Invest made it to the list—Agnikul, ePlane, CynLr and GalaxEye. Speaking on this milestone, Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner, Speciale Invest, said: “This global recognition affirms not only their audacious visions across space launch, flying taxis, robotic vision, and multi-sensor satellite intelligence, but also marks a pivotal moment for India’s rise as a deep-tech leader.”
 
Suyash Singh, founder and chief executive officer of space-tech startup GalaxEye, said: “To be named along with other deep-tech pioneers from India and around the world is a proud moment for us. This recognition is a validation of our global vision of enhancing Earth observation capabilities and providing actionable geospatial data to critical sectors worldwide.” The company is currently using its $10 million Series A funding for the launch of its first satellite, Mission Drishti, targeted for the end of this year.
 
Equal Identity is a platform enabling secure, real-time, consent-based data sharing for over 80 million people across financial services, insurance, healthcare, employment and housing. In March 2025 alone, the company processed more than 101 million transactions and is projected to cross a one billion annual transaction run rate in FY26—up from just 75,000 paid transactions in FY24. 
 
“The trajectory highlights both the institutional demand for verified data and the trust in our privacy-first approach. As we look ahead, we’re focused on strengthening this infrastructure further with deeper integrations, AI-led verification and governance models that ensure personal data can be used responsibly to unlock access and opportunity,” said Keshav Reddy, the company’s founder, adding that Equal's selection as a tech pioneer reflects the scale, depth and urgency of its infrastructure.
 
Interestingly, the same number of Indian startups were part of the WEF list last year. These included Amperehour, Cropin, Entri, HealthPlix, International Battery Company, Niramai, NxtWave, Pixxel, Sarvam AI and String Bio.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arbour Investments commits ₹105 cr to ELV for Whitefield projects

Premium

Epsilon to challenge China's dominance in EV battery cell materials

Premium

Taxi aggregators shift revenue model, but vehicle numbers a cause of worry

Housing affordability in H1 CY25 improves as RBI cuts interest rate: Report

Wi-Fi segment to be worth $22 bn by 2035 in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Topics :World Economic Forumstart- upsstartups in IndiaStartups

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story