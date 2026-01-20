Indian hospitality and travel sector sees surge in institutional capital

“Institutional capital fundamentally improves the quality and reliability of the travel ecosystem. When long-term investors enter hotel ownership, hospitality assets stop being treated as cyclical real estate and start being managed as yield-driven operating infrastructure,” said Nandivardhan Jain, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at hotel advisory firm Noesis.
Not just hospitality, the larger travel ecosystem is also starting to attract more institutional capital.
“Today, domestic travel, corporate movement, weddings, religious tourism, and regional MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) have created multi-layered demand resilience, a fact we see clearly while underwriting projects across metros and emerging cities. Institutional investors are now recognising that India’s hotel sector has moved from being event-dependent to income-driven,” Jain said.