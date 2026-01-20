Indian hospitality and travel sector sees surge in institutional capital

In October last year, Dutch technology investor Prosus recognised the Indian travel and hospitality sector as a potentially $100 billion category in the next four to five years while acquiring 10.1 per cent stake in ixigo parent Le Travenues Technology for ~1,296 crore. The firm later increased its holding in the company to 15.16 per cent through off-market transactions.

“Across travel segments — buses, hotels, and more — there is an immense scope for growth and online adoption. Other categories like e-commerce already have over 200 million annual transacting users, whereas travel numbers are still much lower. It’s only natural that as people become more comfortable with digital payments and e-commerce, they will increasingly book travel online. This underpins our strong confidence in the growth of the travel and online travel sector,” Gaurav Kothari, principal-investments, Prosus India, had told Business Standard.