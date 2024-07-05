Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Indian oil giants, Brazil's Petrobras in talks for long-term crude supply

Indian oil giants, Brazil's Petrobras in talks for long-term crude supply

Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum are negotiating with Brazilian energy major Petrobras to secure long-term crude oil supply contracts to diversify its energy sources

crude oil
Crude Oil Representative Picture
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 11:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian oil majors Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are in negotiation with Brazilian energy major Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) to secure long-term crude oil supply contracts, according to a report by Mint. This move is part of India’s broader strategy to diversify its energy sources.

Officials from IOCL, HPCL, and BPCL visited Brazil in April to initiate talks with Petrobras on these lines. These discussions are aimed at securing guaranteed crude oil supplies for the long term. BPCL has already begun testing Brazilian crude in its refineries, and the final contracts are expected to be signed soon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


IndianOil had previously signed a long-term oil supply contract for 1.7 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) and BPCL established a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Petrobras in 2022 amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Additionally, BPCL has a stake in an ultra-deepwater hydrocarbon block in Brazil through its subsidiary, Bharat PetroResource Ltd.

Brazil’s role in India’s energy strategy

Brazil, currently not a major oil supplier to India, has been identified as a potential key player in India’s diversified energy strategy. In the financial year 2023-24, Brazil’s oil exports to India were valued at $1.46 billion, a small fraction of India’s total oil import bill of $139.85 billion. Despite this, Brazil’s growing oil production, which reached over 3.4 million barrels per day in 2023, presents a promising opportunity for India.

More From This Section

Auto retail sales up marginally in June amid heatwaves: Dealer association

80% developers expect increase in housing demand from NRIs in 2024: Report

Housing sales up 11% in FY24 in top 30 Tier-II cities: PropEquity

Train travel woes to ease: Railways to add 10k non-AC coaches in two years

PESO to draft safety norms for petrol pumps near habitation, says Goyal


Consortium approach to crude oil negotiations

The three oil manufacturing companies are negotiating as a consortium, which may enhance their bargaining power, Mint noted. Although each company will sign separate contracts with Petrobras, the terms are expected to be largely similar, with only the quantity of oil varying. This collaborative approach may also ensure that Indian oil companies receive more favourable terms, as well as, credit lines.

Importance of diversification of India’s oil imports

India’s push to diversify its oil imports comes amid rising crude prices due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and Ukraine, and supply uncertainties in the Strait of Hormuz. Traditionally, India has relied heavily on West Asian countries for its oil due to logistical advantages. However, recent output cuts by the OPEC+ group have highlighted the need for diversification.

Petrobras diversification and expansion plans

Meanwhile state-run Petrobras has been actively seeking international partnerships since last year in various sectors and has faced its share of disruption this year. In March, Jean Paul Prates outlined Petrobras’ ambitious investment plans to the Financial Times, emphasising a $100 billion-plus focus on offshore oil exploration and production. He stated that Petrobras aims to be one of the last remaining oil producers globally.

Meanwhile, newly appointed CEO Magda Chambriard in June voiced strong support for oil and gas exploration in Brazil's Equatorial Margin, indicating big development for the state-run energy firm. 

 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Oil marketing companies slash commercial LPG cylinder prices by Rs 30

HPCL, BPCL gain up to 4% on bonus issue plan; IOCL down 2%

HPCL, BPCL, IOC stocks rally up to 4% as oil dips on ME ceasefire hopes

Premium

Oil marketing companies to bear latest oil price cut, not govt grant

Premium

BPCL, HPCL, IOC down for 3rd straight day; slip upto 25% from 52-week highs

Topics :oil marketing companiesIndianOilHindustan Petroleum CorpBPCLBS Web ReportsBrazil

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story