India's smartphone shipments slips by 9.7% in January 2025, says IDC

India’s smartphone shipments dropped by 9.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in January 2025 due to weak consumer demand, said International Data Corporation (IDC). The total shipment for the month was 11.1 million.

Apple and Oppo meanwhile were outliers. Apple continued to see growth and saw a 11.7 per cent jump in shipment. Oppo's share grew by 5.9 per cent.

IDC, a market intelligence and advisory services firm, said that the overall fall has come even after new premium and mid-range launches.

“Despite numerous premium and mid-range product launches at the start of 2025, the shipment declined by 9.7 per cent. Unable to match the high growth seen in January 2024, due to surplus inventory from Q4FY24 amid low consumer demand,” said Aditya Rampal, senior analyst, IDC.

This slowdown is coming at the back of a slow growth in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024 (Q4CY24). This quarter saw a dip of 3 per cent with a shipment of 36 million units.

Apple is now ranked among the top five brands for five consecutive months with a market share of 11.4 per cent.